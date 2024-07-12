Adidas Launches Ultraboost 5 With The Most Energy Return Yet
It has been nearly a decade since adidas first introduced Ultraboost in 2015 and now the brand has redesigned their most popular running shoe from the ground up to innovate with the fifth iteration of the silhouette.
The new versions - Ultraboost 5 and Ultraboost 5X - are the highest energy-returning shoes yet from the Ultraboost family.
Built for a generation of runners looking to maximize energy, the new versions offer an all-new Boost midsole and revamped upper. adidas commissioned research that revealed that one in five 18–24-year-olds (21%) cite their energy levels as their biggest concern right now.
"The next generation is under a lot of pressure, burnt out, feels disorientated at the state of the world and there are so many demands on their energy and time," said Dr Eliza Filby, Historian of Generational Evolution, who led the research.
Filby continued, "When it comes to making a choice about what they focus on, physical exercise like running can often be one of the first things to go. 60% of those who don’t dedicate as much time as they’d like to sport, mention a lack of energy as the main reason, despite the positive endorphins it releases.”
Adidas designed the Ultraboost 5 with a re-engineered LIGHT BOOST midsole packed with 9mm more foam under the heel and forefoot which allows for reduced weight, higher cushioning and 2% more forefoot energy return than the Ultraboost Light 1.
A new adaptive Primeknit upper offers adaptability and enhanced fit in key zones, maximizing breathability to make sure the foot is cool each step of the way.
“The Ultraboost is a true running icon and this is our best yet," added Simon Lockett, Footwear Product Marketing Category Director, at adidas.
Lockett continued, “82% of people that have tested it say they prefer its energy return to their own shoes, and 70% say they had more fun while running wearing it. That’s always been the superpower of Ultraboost, especially now it’s back with more Boost, and a lighter weight than ever before.”
The Ultraboost 5 comes in both men and women sizes in a white and grey base with expressive ‘Spark Orange’ and ‘Lucid Pink’ color pops to represent the burst of energy the shoe unlocks.
In the US, the Ultraboost 5X will be the flagship version, but limited quantities of the Ultraboost 5 will also be available. They launched on July 11 for $180 exclusively for AdiClub members and on July 18 for all customers on the adidas website.
