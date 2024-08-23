Patrick Mahomes Returns to Texas Tech to Launch "Team Mahomes"
Patrick Mahomes is the most popular player in the NFL, but he still has time to shake up the college landscape with adidas. Earlier this summer, the iconic sportswear brand announced a ten-year partnership with Mahomes' alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Today, adidas and Mahomes announced the signing of six student-athletes at Texas Tech University to NIL deals, making them the inaugural cohort of Team Mahomes - the 3x NFL Super Bowl Champion's NIL initiative with adidas.
Micah Hudson (Football), NiJaree Canady (Softball), Jasmine Shavers (Basketball), Matthew Comegys (Golf), Sam Courtwright (Soccer) and TJ Pompey (Baseball) were welcomed to Team Mahomes with a surprise visit by Mahomes to Texas Tech's campus, and were gifted customized Mahomes gear.
The student-athletes joining Team Mahomes will participate in brand marketing campaigns, including for Mahomes' signature shoe and apparel line with adidas.
"The energy around this partnership has been incredible, and this announcement shows just how important this is to me, adidas and Texas Tech," said Patrick Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continued, "adidas has been a collaborative partner from the start, and we worked together to select athletes who are among the best and embody the drive and dedication we're looking for in a Team Mahomes athlete. We've got a lot of great stuff coming up for the Red Raiders – stay tuned for more."
The NIL deals come further solidify the partnership between adidas, Mahomes, and Texas Tech. Red Raiders fans can expect to see amazing adidas footwear, uniforms, apparel, and accessories in the upcoming athletic calendar year.
In addition to Mahomes meeting with the newest NIL signings, the NFL superstar made a surprise visit to the Red Raiders football team, unveiling new uniforms that will be revealed and worn later this fall.
"Our partnership with Texas Tech - which we announced just a few weeks ago - continues to grow and evolve, and our goal is to make it one of the strongest and most visible in all of college sports," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing.
McGuire continued, "Our belief is that long-term equity in sport starts with investment, which is why we're proud to have worked with Patrick in welcoming such an incredible group of student-athletes to the three stripes family."
Mahomes also announced a major donation to Texas Tech Athletics, helping to wrap up their largest facility investment in school history – the $240 million South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project that opens this season.
"The creation of Team Mahomes further positions Texas Tech Athletics as a national leader in NIL. This wouldn't be possible without a tremendous partner in adidas that believes strongly in investing in our student-athletes under the Patrick Mahomes brand," said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University.
Hocutt continued, "In this era of sports, there aren't many generational athletes like Patrick Mahomes who promote their alma mater so proudly and give back in such a meaningful manner."
In addition to the six NIL deals announced today, all eligible student-athletes at Texas Tech can join the brand's historic NIL Ambassador Network, which gives all student-athletes at adidas-partnered Division 1 schools the chance to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness.
Since its inception, over 12,000 student-athletes nationwide across a variety of sports have participated in the network, earning a percentage of the sales they drive for key products and campaigns.
Fans can expect to see some amazing new adidas footwear, uniforms, apparel, and accessories in Lubbock. Even better, they can shop their favorite Texas Tech gear at adidas.com/us/texas_tech, with more drops to come this fall. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.