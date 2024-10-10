Adidas & Patrick Mahomes Team Up On Texas Tech Uniforms
Earlier today, adidas and Patrick Mahomes unveiled a new Texas Tech Red Raiders football uniform. The new threads feature Mahomes' signature "Gladiator" logo — one of the first times in history that an athlete's personal brand has been included in official on-field apparel.
The 'Mahomes Strategy' uniform features a Dark Grey tackle swill with printed metallic films and Power Red accents. Inspired by the 45-degree bevel found across Texas Tech's campus and the angular nature of Mahomes' iconography, the helmet, logos, and numbers are displayed in a metallic film with galvanized finishes.
Texas Tech's football team will wear the Mahomes Strategy uniform for the first time at home against Colorado on November 9.
"Seeing my own logo on the Texas Tech uniform I put so much blood, sweat and tears in is one of the most meaningful off-field accomplishments of my career," said Mahomes, a Texas Tech alum. "I want to thank the three-stripe family for giving me this one-of-a-kind opportunity."
Mahomes was instrumental in the partnership between adidas and Texas Tech. Earlier this summer, the two partners announced a 10-year deal contract.
Now, Texas Tech's 'Mahomes Strategy' uniform is the latest addition to the partnership between adidas, Mahomes, and Texas Tech that has repeatedly established new firsts in collegiate athletics and NIL.
In addition to the uniform unveiling, there will be several other product offerings for Red Raiders fans included in the new Texas Tech x Patrick Mahomes collection, including a Dark Grey quarter-zip, fleece hoodie, and new colorway of the Ultraboost 5X — all featuring Mahomes' Gladiator logo.
"The unveil of the adidas Strategy uniform by Patrick Mahomes further amplifies the power of this partnership," said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University.
"We are proud to be the first collegiate adidas partner to utilize an athlete partner's logo as there is no more powerful brand in sports than Patrick Mahomes. We look forward to debuting this uniform in front of a sold-out Jones AT&T Stadium on November 9 against Colorado."
The recent partnership activations with Texas Tech highlight how adidas and Mahomes have continued to establish new ways to promote their combined brands. Mahomes' signature shoe, the Mahomes 2, debuted with a sold-out model just before Mahomes' third Super Bowl win in February and has seen new colorways this year, including the "Race Against Time" drop in August.
Fans can begin purchasing licensed apparel from the Texas Tech x Patrick Mahomes collection at adidas.com/us/Texas_Tech, local retailers and online retail partners. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA, NFL, and beyond.