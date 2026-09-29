Adidas and Snickers Unwrap Football Collab for Halloween

Spooky season is creeping up on us, and two of the most beloved brands on the planet have partnered on an epic collaboration before Halloween. SNICKERS and adidas are kicking off their first-ever football collaboration with limited-edition SNICKERS x adidas candy bars and football cleats.

In addition to the sweet and savory candy bars, the SNICKERS x adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II are complete with a hidden Halloween twist and adidas performance technology. The two teammates tasked adidas athlete and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate with bringing the collaboration to life.

Shopping and Sweeptakes Information

SNICKERS and adidas are teaming up on the football field. | adidas

The cleats will launch in limited numbers on October 10 at adidas.com/us/football-cleats. The candy bars drop on September 29 exclusively on SNICKERS.com/adidas.

Plus, giving one lucky winner the opportunity to score an exclusive prize inspired by the partnership. From October 12-16, consumers can visit SNICKERS on Instagram and enter for a chance to take home this one-of-a-kind giveaway.

SNICKERS x Adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II

The SNICKERS x adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II. | adidas

SNICKERS and adidas know that if your gear isn't satisfying, you're not playing at your best. The cleat pairs SNICKERS' iconic chocolate brown with adidas' legendary performance innovation to deliver gear that fans are sure to "GO NUTS" over. They are bold and unmistakably satisfying, with a spooky twist hidden inside just in time for Halloween.

The silhouette sports a synthetic and textile upper, offering a snug fit that adapts to your foot's shape. It's both comfortable and supportive. The lace closure helps them stay secure. Its lightweight construction supports speed and agility. Featuring a ghoulish green insole and SNICKERS lace charm, the cleat is perfect for Halloween and beyond.

SNICKERS x Adidas

Adidas-branded SNICKERS. | adidas

"SNICKERS has always found unexpected ways to satisfy fans on and off the field, and this partnership with adidas brings that spirit to the football field like never before," said Maria Urista, Vice President of Chocolate Marketing, Mars Snacking.

"Creating our first-ever SNICKERS x adidas football cleat and matching bars, we continue to give fans new ways to celebrate both the Halloween and football seasons."

Adidas in the NFL

Carnell Tate with the SNICKERS x adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II. | adidas

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter debuted the adidas ADIZERO ELECTRIC + II last NFL season. Since then, the cleats have dropped in several exciting colorways. But none are more delicious than this rare SNICKERS collaboration unveiled by Tate.

Fans can learn more and keep up with the latest news by following SNICKERS across all of its social media platforms. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.