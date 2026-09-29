Ranking the 10 Best Shoes of 2026 NBA Media Day

NBA Media Day is always like the first day of school for the world's best basketball players. They show up for work with a fresh haircut, a clean uniform, and a crispy pair of sneakers. Yesterday was no different, as many of the top players brought their best looks.

From retro models to futuristic kicks, there was something for every fan to enjoy. Below are the ten best shoes from the 2026 NBA Media Day and details on how fans can buy them.

10. Stephen Curry

Seeing Steph in Li-Ning for media day still doesn’t feel real 😭🔥



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/4TW8DeqQyy — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 28, 2026

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry kicked off his first season as a Li-Ning athlete in style. Curry wore the Curry Brand x Li-Ning WOW 12 Lux in a player-exclusive colorway. Curry will treat fans to plenty of player-exclusive colorways as we all eagerly await his first signature shoe with Li-Ning. The Li-Ning WOW 12 is currently available in several general release colorways at wayofwade.com.

9. LeBron James

LeBron in the Nike AZG just restored a feeling 🔥👑



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/tvwVfu5w7d — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 28, 2026

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James debuted a new uniform and hairstyle with a familiar pair of kicks. James wore the Nike Air Zoom Generation 1 "First Game" colorway - his first ever signature shoe. The retro hoop shoes were last released in 2023 and can be found on StockX.

8. James Harden

JAMES HARDEN IS READY FOR YEAR 18.



The Beard at his first @cavs Media Day 📸 pic.twitter.com/BM4E7nRQGY — NBA (@NBA) September 28, 2026

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden also wore his first signature shoe. The adidas Harden Vol 1 "Pioneer" colorway was recently retro-released and sold out quickly at retailers. Fans can shop the kicks on StockX.

7. Anthony Edwards

Ant and LaMelo are ready to go in Minnesota 🥶@anthonyedwards x @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/pmODJYzQjK — NBA (@NBA) September 28, 2026

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards rocked the launch colorway of his third signature adidas shoe. The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" paired nicely with the Timberwolves' new uniforms. Fans can shop Edwards' new kicks at adidas.

6. Devin Booker

Devin Booker breaks out a Futura x Nike Book 2 📚🎨



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/ZAgNEP3v0v — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 28, 2026

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker always keeps fans guessing with his shoes at NBA Media Day. This year, Booker played it relatively safe by wearing the Futura x Nike Book 2. The shoes have not yet been released, but fans can shop Booker's signature collection at Nike.

5. DeMar DeRozan

Denver Nuggets forward DeMar DeRozan debuted his new No. 10 jersey along with a rare pair of Kobe Bryant's tenth signature Nike basketball shoe. DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Mamba Invitational" colorway. The shoes are not available on any sneaker resale platform. However, fans can shop the Kobe collection at Nike.

4. Ja Morant

Ja Morant’s breaks out a “Triple-White” Nike Ja 4 during NBA media day 🥶



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/0ZnE2d4lHR — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 28, 2026

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant wore the Nike Ja 4 "Triple White" colorway. It's a fresh start for Morant, and the shoes represent that. The ultra-clean colorway has not yet been released, but fans can shop Morant's signature collection at Nike.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

A new IG account named twoshai has just popped up with a post featuring SGA's OKC Thunder jersey, the VAA x Nike Air Force 1 he wore during Media Day, and what looks like a new Orange Lace-Up SHAI 001 – but now with Nike branding on the heel 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWFRjEBR8h — Sneaker Freaker (@snkrfrkrmag) September 29, 2026

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore an unreleased V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 during his photo shoot but teased the Nike Shai 002. Gilgeous-Alexander moved from Converse to Nike over the summer. Fans can find Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe at Foot Locker.

2. Tyrese Haliburton

FIRST LOOK 👀



Tyrese Haliburton unveils his second PUMA signature sneaker, the Hali 2, at Media Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zkHdDZBeYH — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 28, 2026

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton debuted his second signature PUMA basketball shoe in style. The PUMA Hali 2 "Thermal Vision" will eventually hit shelves, but the release date hasn't been announced. Fans can shop Haliburton's first signature shoe at PUMA.

1. AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa broke out a pair of light-up Nike GT Flights for Media Day 💡👀



📹 @TygerMunn pic.twitter.com/RUXL5AB7J4 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 28, 2026

Washington Wizards forward and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa made his rookie Media Day unforgettable by wearing an unreleased Nike GT Flight. Dybantsa has been the face of the shoe line since college, but we have never seen a pair that light up before. Hats off to the rookie for showing the rest of the league how it's done.