Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Saints in NFL Week 3)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is officially questionable for Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints as he recovers from a meniscus trim that he had right before Week 1.

This is an upgrade in Bowers' status from Week 2 when he was listed as doubtful by Las Vegas.

On Friday, Bowers had a scheduled rest day at practice and head coach Klint Kubiak said the team wont' work him out pregame. So, it's possible that Bowers could be good to go for this matchup after missing two weeks.

Kubiak: Raiders won't work out Brock Bowers (knee) pregame like they did last week, via @samwarren83. https://t.co/pEFoPAUQHT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

NFL insider Dan Graziano reported that Bowers is more likely to play in Week 3 than sit for Las Vegas.

Graziano: Sense is that Brock Bowers (knee) is more likely than not to play in Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 23, 2026

It was originally reported that Bowers only hoped to miss a week or two after undergoing in the meniscus procedure, so a Week 3 return would fit that timeline.. The Raiders don't want to mess around with Bowers' status, as a PCL injury cost him several games in the 2025 campaign.

Bowers played in just 12 games in 2025, catching 64 of his 86 targets for 680 yards and seven scores. There's no doubt that Bowers is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL when healthy, but it's reasonable to expect that he'll be eased into action early in 2026.

Here's a look at how to bet on Bowers in the prop market if he's able to suit up in Week 3.

Best Brock Bowers Prop Bet vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+230)

If he plays, Bowers may end up being the focal point of this passing game that has looked pretty solid under Kirk Cousins this season.

The Saints have struggled a bit against the pass, ranking 17th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, so I don't mind taking Bowers to find the end zone at north of 2/1. If he's on a pitch count on Sunday, Bowers likely will be used in any red zone situation that the Raiders' offense is able to generate.

It is risky betting on a player that comes into this game as banged up as Bowers, which is why I'd much rather target this prop over betting on him to reach a yardage or receptions number on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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