Travis Hunter Debuts Adidas "Albino Gator" Cleats in Jaguars Defeat
Sunday was an eventful day for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. He spent his morning getting baptized and then proceeded to contribute on both sides of the ball against the Seattle Seahawks.
Hunter's day was slightly diminished when the Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. However, Hunter still made his presence felt on the field and in the footwear industry.
Hunter debuted the adidas Adizero Electric+ 2.0 cleats in the "Albino Gator" colorway. The inspiration for the design came from the famous gators in the region.
The silhouette sported an Off-White upper with shades of Sandy Pink detailing on the Three Stripes and adidas branding. Lastly, Hunter's gold nameplate on the laces provided the finishing touches to the exquisite cleats.
Unfortunately for athletes, the "Albino Gator" colorway will never be released to the public. However, fans can buy general-release colorways of the football cleats for as low as $59 in adult sizes ($70 off) at adidas.com.
According to adidas, these football cleats are "built specifically for players who break the game wide open with their speed." They feature a lightweight synthetic and textile upper, a cleated outsole, and a TPU heel clip that provides additional critical support.
Despite the Jaguars' losing season and Hunter's growing pains on the field, adidas has made a major wager on the rising star. While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the brand's US Football division, Hunter is easily the second most-marketed player on the roster.
The adidas marketing machine is in full motion behind Hunter. Adidas signed Hunter just days before he won the Heisman Trophy, before eventually launching a world-building campaign in the form of short films that highlight his personality. He even channeled Footloose alongside his teammate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in a funny commercial.
Hunter is the face of the adidas Adizero Electric line, but the brand also tapped him to debut the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleats before his first NFL regular season game. The football version of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature basketball shoe dominated headlines early in the year.
Hunter and adidas are less than a year into their partnership, and it is already exciting fans. There is no doubt that Hunter will improve as a wide receiver and cornerback as he spends more time in the league. With that, adidas will continue its blitz into US Football.
Week 6 of the NFL season still has more action remaining, so fans can expect plenty of exciting cleats. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.