Andy Reid Gets Nike Caitlin 1 "Sea of Red" Before Release Day

Nike is ramping up its marketing campaign before the launch of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature basketball shoe. We have already seen the first six colorways scheduled for release, starting October 1. However, Clark continues to dazzle fans with even more styles inspired by her interests.

On Sunday, Clark debuted the Nike Caitlin 1 "Sea of Red" colorway. There is no mistaking that the shoe is a tribute to her favorite NFL team – the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier today, the Chiefs shared a video of head coach Andy Reid holding the unreleased sneakers.

Andy Reid's Message to Caitlin Clark

Big Red was the first to receive @CaitlinClark22’s new Chiefs inspired shoes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kz4znVfN10 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2026

"Man, I got my new 'Sea of Red' Caitlin 1s right here, especially from Caitlin Clark, man," said Reid. "Oh, God, I appreciate you, girl. All the ladies of the WNBA, you guys are unbelievable, man. Keep cranking. Love watching you. Caitlin, I love the color, man. Look at these things. It's the same color you wear, and here we are. Chiefs, love it, baby."

Clark replied to the video on Instagram, "SCREAMINGGGG!!!!!!!!!" Meanwhile, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wrote: "Fire up!!!!" Even more impressively, Chiefs quarterback and signature adidas athlete Patrick Mahomes added three flame emojis, "🔥🔥🔥."

Nike Caitlin 1 "Sea of Red"

The colorway sports a red-and-gold gradient design on the upper. Clark's signature 'CC' logo and triple Nike Swooshes appear in Metallic Silver. The #22 appears on the laces in gold. The gold outsole completes the homage to Clark's favorite football team.

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Sea of Red" does not have an official release date, but it is expected to drop during the 2026 Holiday season for $140 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers. Nike wasn't finished, as the brand dropped the first commercial for Clark's upcoming shoe on social media.

Nike's New Caitlin Clark Commercial

*Just a normal day for @caitlinclark22.



Wake up. Eat cereal. Lace up the Caitlin 1. Sell out arenas. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/UNO0kvCLWd — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 22, 2026

The ad is just Clark eating cereal while wearing her shoes. The narrator reads, "Caitlin Clark is just a normal girl from Iowa. Raised to do normal stuff. Cereal for breakfast. Football on Sundays. Golf on her days off. Eventually, she grew up and got a job.

At this job, she sells out a variety of arenas, shoots from distances previously considered unnecessary, and wears shoes with her own name on them. The media finds all of this extremely interesting. But to her, this is all totally normal. Nothing special to see here."

So far, Nike has not missed a beat with Clark's first signature sneaker. Fans can expect more excitement through release day and into the holiday shopping season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.