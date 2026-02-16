Michael Jordan in Disbelief After Tyler Reddick Hands 23XI Its First Daytona 500 Win

NBA superstar Michael Jordan just added another championship ring to his collection—though this one will look a bit different than what he's used to.

Jordan's 23XI Racing, a team he co-owns with driver Denny Hamlin, notched its first-ever Daytona 500 win on Sunday, a huge milestone that came at the hands (and feet, for that matter) of driver Tyler Reddick.

Reddick's big moment arrived during the final lap of the race, when he hit a big surge to overtake then-leader Chase Elliott. Elliott ultimately crashed, while Reddick—and Jordan—cruised to victory.

Speaking after the fact, Jordan was in total disbelief.

"I can't even believe it," the all-time NBA great, who turns 63 on Tuesday, told reporters after the win. "It was so gratifying. ... I'm ecstatic. I don't even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won't even know."

Watch that full answer below:

"It feels like I won a championship." Michael Jordan. Daytona 500 champion. pic.twitter.com/763gfvA0Lp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

Here's a look at the moment Reddick won:

TYLER REDDICK WINS THE DAYTONA 500! pic.twitter.com/nOAjUM4Buu — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

Also racing for 23XI on Sunday were Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst and Corey Heim. Hamlin, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, was involved in a 20-car crash just past the midway point of the race. The 45-year-old was trying to become just the third driver to win four Daytona 500s.

"I'm just speechless," Reddick said immediately after his victory. "I didn't know if I'd ever win this race. It's surreal, honestly."

The win follows an otherwise volatile period for Jordan's squad. As big NASCAR fans might recall, 23XI was one of two teams to sue NASCAR in a high-profile antitrust dispute in October 2024. The case was settled in December 2025.

