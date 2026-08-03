The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" Gets Extremely Limited Release

The Jordan Brand Wings program celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, and the game-changing initiative shows no signs of slowing down. The program coordinates a global effort to elevate students through scholarships and internships. It also celebrates with a rare sneaker release every summer.

This week, the Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway gets a limited-edition release. The drop is reportedly limited to just 12,000 pairs, and the sneaker resale market is already reflecting that scarcity. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the rare kicks.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $215 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Athletes and fans who miss the drop will be able to find the shoes on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $432 on StockX. That number will likely fluctuate after the release day.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 13 features a black wear-away denim upper that transforms over time. According to Jordan Brand, growth often requires stripping away old layers to reveal what's happening beneath the surface. As the denim fades away to reveal a collage of colors and Jumpman graphics, Wings-inspired artwork appears on the upper.

Fans will notice the traditional holographic cat eye emblem is replaced by a "23" version with Jordan Wings graphics. Meanwhile, the black metal Jumpman logo on the tongue pairs with "Wings" eyestay branding to honor the students and scholars.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 is synonymous with Michael Jordan's last dance with the Chicago Bulls. It is still playable thanks to the materials, the Air Zoom cushioning in the foam midsole, and the herringbone traction pattern on the outsole.

Nike sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's nickname (the "Black Cat") when designing the panther-inspired shoe. Everything from the panther-paw outsole to the holographic details is a nod to Jordan's cat-like reflexes.

Jordan Wings Program

The Air Jordan 13 "Wings" colorway. | Nike

Many fans prefer OG colorways of the Air Jordan 13, but everyone can celebrate the design and concept behind the "Wings" edition. Jordan understands the importance of education, and the Jordan Wings initiative offers opportunities that can level the playing field for young people worldwide.

With many fan-favorite Air Jordan sneakers sitting on shelves, that will not be the case with this week's release. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.