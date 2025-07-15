The Air Jordan 5 'Wings' Celebrates a Decade of Global Impact
For ten years, the Jordan Wings initiative, an innovative program founded on Michael Jordan’s belief in the transformative power of education, has been impacting participants across the globe.
Since its inception in 2015, Wings has awarded over 4,000 scholarships, placed 36 interns, and graduated more than 1,400 students from its Design Program - all powered by 28 global community partners and over 146,000 volunteer hours from Nike and Jordan Brand employees.
To commemorate a decade of impact and uplift, the Women's Air Jordan 5 'Wings' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 16. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Designed to reflect the legacy of the Wings program, the classic silhouette features a tin and aluminum colorway that pays tribute to traditional 10th anniversary gifts and features many distinct details.
On the toe cap, the message reads, “In the Family, No One Flies Alone”- a mantra that defines the Jordan Brand community. The outsole displays MJ’s handprint forming the number 10 when placed together.
On the heel, a Wings Jumpman logo replaces the traditional Nike Air, and the number “10” replaces MJ’s iconic “23” and the WINGS label stitched on the tongue Interior.
Additionally, a Wings 10-Year Logo Charm and a graduation cap tassel celebrates the thousands of students who have soared through Wings programming.
Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand, spoke about the importance of empowering future business leaders, “For the past decade, the Wings initiative has empowered thousands of young minds all over the world - paving the way for future leaders,”
Mensah continued, “From Basketball to Design, from Scholars to Interns, we are empowering youth to achieve greatness on their own terms.”
“Our latest AJ5 is more than just a shoe; it’s a testament to the journey,” says Cameryn Rutlin, Director of Purpose, Wings, Jordan Brand.
“It’s a symbol of the Wings initiative continuing to soar toward becoming a generational beacon of access, equity, and opportunity for all to dream and believe in something far greater than they can see.”
With only 7,337 pairs distributed globally, this limited-edition release is as exclusive as it is meaningful. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news.
