The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" Is Still in Stock Online

The 2026 US Open has already inspired some iconic looks on and off the court. For casual fans and sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" offers the perfect style. The legendary silhouette dropped in the new colorway yesterday but did not sell out on release day.

That does not come as a total surprise, as even the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers are sitting on shelves right now. The good news is that fans can buy the newly released kicks at or below the retail price online. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway dropped on September 9, 2026. Shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes in adult ($215) and big kid ($155) sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

However, savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $170 on StockX, with the asking price below that in most sizes.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The rebellious era of Nike Tennis design in the 1990s inspired this loud colorway. The silhouette sports a Phantom upper with neon hits of Lime Blast and Pink Blast. It features a speckled design on the lateral sides as another '90s reminder and comes with two sets of rope laces.

The shoe features a special "Jordan" wordmark on the outside tongue and "23-love" on the inside. All the other fan-favorite design elements, such as the Jumpman logos and "23" branding, remain true to the original.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 has transcended the basketball court to become a timeless casual sneaker. Its foam midsole and full-length Nike Air cushioning offer all-day comfort.

Meanwhile, the premium materials make it sharp enough to wear almost anywhere. A mix of real and synthetic leather offers a sleek look, while airy textiles provide breathability. The mix of OG design elements and new takes puts a fun twist on the silhouette.

Air Jordan 7 Heritage

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" did not sell out on release day, but that should not take away from the awesome concept. Jordan Brand perfectly applied '90s tennis style to one of Michael Jordan's most recognizable sneakers.

The US Open is still going strong, so fans have time to buy these shoes and represent their fandom. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.