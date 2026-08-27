The Air Jordan 41 Officially Takes Flight

Every year, athletes and fans mark their calendars for the latest release from the flagship Air Jordan line. The Air Jordan 41 did not disappoint with its grand arrival on Thursday morning. Jumpman markets the performance model as "the best basketball shoe for full-court domination."

But can the unreleased shoe live up to the hype and over four decades of legendary sneakers? The answer is yes. The Air Jordan 41 is moving in a bold new direction, inspired by insights from the Jordan Brand roster, EYBL players, and Michael Jordan himself.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 41 debuts with a limited release in China on August 28, with a global release to follow this fall. The shoe has a retail price of $205 in adult sizes. It will move beyond nostalgia and heritage colorways, with a gemstone theme.

Each colorway will reflect Jordan's mentality and personal symbolism. The Ruby launch colorway is a nod to his legendary three-peats with the Chicago Bulls. Upcoming colorways include an Amethyst style modeled after Jordan's birthstone and an Opal style that nods to the UNC Tar Heels.

Inspiration

The Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 41 is a game shoe inspired by Jordan's legendary versatility and style. It is built with a future-forward philosophy that pushes the boundaries of technology.

It marks an evolution of Jordan Brand heritage design, blazing a new path to greatness that prioritizes performance innovation and modern style. According to Jumpman, it redefines what it means to be a leader in basketball footwear and challenges opponents to keep pace.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Leather is out, in favor of the new-to-Jordan nano print mesh upper, engineered to deliver lightweight containment and breathability. The advanced woven construction reduces weight while creating targeted structure. A carbon fiber and TPU shank provides stability and works in tandem with a full-length HART rubber herringbone traction pattern.

A full-length Zoom Strobel, ZoomX midsole, and a new Air Zoom heel unit offer enhanced impact protection. The addition of the Zoom Air bag in the heel was inspired by MJ's insights on the importance of defense and staying on your toes, and its cushioning ensures players can stay prepared to rock forward.

Jordan Brand Athletes

The Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway. | Jordan Brand

"What I love about 41 is that it lets me play my game without thinking about what's on my feet. It's light and responsive, and it gives me the confidence to move how I want," said Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. "When you're competing at the highest level, those details matter, and the 41 delivers."

"The Air Jordan 41 prepares me for every movement; it gives me confidence in every cut, read, and possession," said Minnesota Lynx guard Napheesa Collier. "When you trust your shoes like that, it makes all the difference."

Jordan Brand's Direction

The Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway. | Jordan Brand

"The Air Jordan 41 is a statement about where Jordan Brand is headed. It carries forward a legacy built on greatness, but it was created for the athletes whose culture and style of play are defining the future of the game," says Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand.

"This silhouette reflects our commitment to pushing performance innovation with purpose — delivering bold design, elite function, and a point of view that only Jordan Brand can bring. It is more than the next Air Jordan. It is a signal of the next chapter of Jordan performance."