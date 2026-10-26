The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" is Camped on Shelves

Fall is here, and basketball season is in full bloom. No company does a better job of applying seasonal colorways to its iconic sneakers than Jordan Brand. However, even the most legendary kicks sit on shelves these days.

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway sold out in all smaller sizes, but not adult sizes. Now its below asking price on sneaker resale platforms. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway dropped this past weekend on Saturday, October 24. The retro basketball shoes are still available at the retail price of $215 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Even better for savvy shoppers, there is a chance to score the sneakers below the retail price on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX. Currently, the average resale price is $207 on StockX, with asking prices way below that in most sizes.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The "Fireside" colorway sports a Light Orewood Brown upper with Cacao Wow overlays and accents. Team Red provides a fiery touch on the Jordan Brand logos. The metallic lace eyelets provide an elevated aesthetic.

All of the other legendary design elements embrace the fall theme, with the Jumpman logo and "Two 3" logos popping off the tongues in Cacao Wow. Lastly, the rubber outsole completes the seasonal style by blending all three colors.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 is categorized as a casual sneaker, thanks to its premium leather upper and incredible details. But it still features the same performance technology that helped NBA legend Michael Jordan late in his Chicago Bulls era.

Tech specs include full-length Air Zoom cushioning. A visible carbon fiber midfoot shank plate appears through the rubber outsole. Lastly, the herringbone traction pattern continues to be the gold standard for basketball.

Jordan Brand's Fall Approach

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand has so much heat coming out this fall; it's easy to see why some fans missed the Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" launch. First, there is the matching Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. Not to mention, there are Halloween packs and a massive Space Jam collaboration.

This version of the Air Jordan 12 is smooth enough to wear anywhere and is an excellent option for fans to wear this fall. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.