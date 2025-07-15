The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Just Restocked at Foot Locker
Jordan Brand has not held back this year, dropping several of the best sneakers from the company's rich catalog. For many older sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" release was at the top of their wish list this summer.
Michael Jordan's fifth signature sneaker looks great in any design. Especially the OG "Grape" colorway which paid tribute to his home state's new team in the 1990s, the Charlotte Hornets.
The sneaker took on more cultural significance when it was popularized by Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Luckily for old-school fans, the sneakers have shocking restocked just a month after the initial release date.
After more than a decade, the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" returned with a highly-anticipated release onJune 21. The shoes sold out upon the release, but have been restocked in adult sizes ($215) on the Foot Locker website as of July 15.
The original drop included full-family sizing. Unfortunately for younger sneakerheads, the restock does not include big kid, little kid, or toddler sizes.
Online shoppers still on the hunt for the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" in smaller sizes should have some luck on the Nike website. However, these kicks are guaranteed to fly off shelves once again.
The "Grape" colorway was a bold step away from the Bulls-themed colorways of the era. It features a white leather upper with Grape Ice and New Emerald accents. This release stays true to the original with white laces, Nike Air branding, and all of the other timeless "Grape" design elements.
While the Air Jordan 5 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, it still features the technology which "His Airness" made history in on the hardwood.
The translucent netting on the tongue and quarter panels pair with a matching translucent outsole. Lastly, the Nike Air cushioning resides in a soft midsole for more flight. The retro hoop shoes are comfortable and stylish enough to wear anywhere.
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" means the most to basketball fans and sneakerheads old enough to remember the 1990s, but the kicks' timeless appeal will excite people of all ages. Consumers can consider this restock as their last chance to buy the legendary sneakers before they are gone again.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" is $40 off at Foot Locker.
Kevin Durant has a $1 million Air Jordan sneaker collection at his house.
Caitlin Clark debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' drops for the WNBA All-Star Game.