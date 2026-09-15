Domantas Sabonis Trade? Kalshi Says Not Before Season

It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Domantas Sabonis’ days with the Sacramento Kings are coming to an end. The question is when. Kalshi’s NBA market gives the Kings a 74% chance he starts 2026-27 on the roster.

Kalshi lists two Sabonis markets. The first is on his next team, which grades on October 21, 2026, the start of the regular season. The second is on whether the Kings trade him by the Feb. 12, 2027 deadline.

Domantas Sabonis next team - Kalshi

Sacramento Kings 74%

Charlotte Hornets 11%

Detroit Pistons 7%

Toronto Raptors <1%

Will Domantas Sabonis be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 80%

No 29%

A $10 trade on Sabonis staying with the Kings profits $3.27. The same trade on him being traded by the deadline nets $2.32.

Rumors & reports heating up

In a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook, he mentioned that Sabonis is ready to move on from the Kings.

“There's been some talk that Domantas Sabonis wants out of Sacramento. That seems evidence by the fact that he changed agents from Wasserman to CAA this summer.”

Fischer continued, saying that both the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets are interested teams. He specified that Toronto’s interest came at the 2026 NBA trade deadline while Charlotte is still in the mix.

"He had trade interest from Toronto. He had trade interest from Charlotte. Both teams, I believe, were in discussions with Sacramento about him as recently as this summer," Fischer continued. "I think Toronto's trade talks with the Kings with Sabonis were far more focused and serious back in February before the trade deadline, but Charlotte, I think, is a team that could still be in the mix for him depending on Sacramento's price point."

At this stage of the offseason, Toronto seems like the more far-fetched option. The Raptors are still in the middle of working out the deal for Kawhi Leonard amid the LA Clippers investigation. Toronto has also been tied to a Jakob Poeltl swap. However, his 4-year, $104 million contract is not enticing to Sacramento.

A team that Fischer did not mention that’s also been rumored are the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are having trade drama of their own with Jalen Duren, who cannot come to terms on a contract extension. Some reports float a Sabonis-Duren swap.

Injuries limited Sabonis to 19 games last season, where he averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SI35 at registration to earn an exclusive $35 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.