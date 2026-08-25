Jalen Duren Next Team Prediction Market Still Gives Pistons Massive Edge to Retain All-Star Center

Less than two months out from the NBA regular season, Jalen Duren remains a restricted free agent. Kalshi’s NBA market suggests that the Detroit Pistons will end up re-signing the All-Star center following his career-best scoring season.

Duren has a 91% chance to remain with the Pistons, while every other team on the board has less than a 10% chance of acquiring him. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Duren is with by October 21, a day after the regular season begins. A $10 trade on Duren staying with the Pistons profits just $.85.

Jalen Duren Next Team - Kalshi

Detroit Pistons 91%

Los Angeles Clippers 9%

Sacramento Kings 6%

Brooklyn Nets 5%

Miami Heat 5%

Pistons Expected to Keep Duren

Jalen Duren is currently a restricted free agent, meaning the Pistons could match any offer he accepts in free agency. However, Duren and his team have failed to gain an offer from other interested teams around the league, leaving Duren and Detroit at a standstill.

Duren is coming off his best scoring season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals.

A report from June 30 by ESPN’s Marc Spears suggested that the Pistons were not interested in any sign-and-trade and would match any potential offer sheet.

That stance has since changed as the two sides cannot agree to a contract, leaving speculation that the Pistons may consider moving him. The only issue is the asking price this late in the offseason. Reports say Detroit is seeking a higher return than what the Los Angeles Lakers gave up to acquire Walker Kessler, which was two first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Despite what Kalshi’s next team market lists, the only team on the board linked to Jalen Duren is the Sacramento Kings. Any deal with the Kings would involve Domantas Sabonis, who currently has a 79% chance of a trade.

The Pistons begin their preseason on October 5, with the regular season tipping off on October 20 against the Boston Celtics. Expect a decision on Duren by then.

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