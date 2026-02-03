The Air Jordan 1 Low "Lakers" Just Dropped for $130

Most of Michael Jordan's most popular sneakers have come in Chicago Bulls colors, but that has not stopped Nike and Jordan Brand from playing to the rivalries in his NBA career.

The latest drop from Jupman sports purple and gold, a color scheme synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers. Best of all, it has dropped just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Lakers" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Lakers" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Lakers" colorway was released on Monday, February 2. Luckily for Lakers fans, the shoes are still available for $130 in adult sizes exclusively at Nike.com.

Currently, it does not appear that the old-school hoop shoes will sell out quickly. However, fans who miss out on the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE sports a White genuine leather upper with Court Purple Overlays around the shoe. University Gold on the toe box and Nike Swoosh logos help create an unmistakable Lakers aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo and original Air Jordan pop off in White.

Lastly, Black laces, tongues, and a rubber outsole provide the foundation of the shoe. Even better, the shoes come with Black and Court Purple laces to let fans customize their look.

Air Jordan 1 Low History

The Air Jordan 1 Low draws inspiration from Jordan's first signature sneaker that changed the game in 1985. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE offers a clean, classic look with elevated materials.

While it is no longer considered a performance model, the iconic shoes are still comfortable enough for casual wear. The encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning, and a solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Hopefully, Lakers fans will be treated to more iconic colorways of Air Jordan models in the future. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

