The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" Drops This Week

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan won his first NBA Championship in the Air Jordan 6, making hoops and footwear history. It kicked off Jordan's decade of dominance on the hardwood and in the sneaker industry. Older fans will always appreciate the Air Jordan 6, especially in OG colorways Jordan wore on the court.

Last month, we got our first look at the upcoming Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. The shoe is returning for the first time in 12 years with minor changes, which should excite even the most die-hard fans. Below is a breakdown of everything shoppers must know before release day.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 7. The old-school basketball shoes will be available at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80).

Even if the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers don't sell out on release day, but these kicks shouldn't sit on shelves long. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find their size on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The German sports-car-inspired silhouette features a white upper with Light Crimson accents and black detailing. All of the fan-favorite design details remain true to the originals: Air Jordan wordmark on the tongues, Jumpman logos throughout, and Nike Air branding on the heels.

The icy blue translucent outsole contains black multidirectional traction patterns and a Crimson Red Jumpman popping off to complete the legendary aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

Like most of us, the Air Jordan 6 has aged off the basketball court. But also like us, it still looks great. Tech specs include a premium leather upper for durable, timeless apparel.

The lightweight polyurethane midsole carries Air-Sole units in the forefoot and heel. The outsole remains a work of art, while the heel tab and tongue instantly take you back to 1991.

Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" History

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway first launched in 1991 and has had only two retro releases: 2010 and 2014.

However, both previous retro releases featured the Jumpman logo instead of Nike Air heel branding. The shape, details, and colors are true to what Jordan wore during his first NBA Championship run.

True to the 1991 Original

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

Best of all, the 2026 version lands in the middle of the red spectrum after the previous two releases used a shade of Bright Crimson that was either too dark or too light. Still, Jordan Brand did a great job recreating a classic, and this will be a must-have for many sneakerheads.

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