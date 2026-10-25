The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" Returns With Changes

Fall is always a busy season for the sneaker industry, but Jordan Brand has even more heat scheduled for November. This weekend, fans got their first official look at the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's sixth signature shoe returns in one of the most iconic OG colorways to celebrate the silhouette's 35th anniversary. Best of all, it is much closer to the original than the previous two retro releases. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 7. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). It's safe to expect these sneakers to sell out on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop can find their size on trusted resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

Legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield drew inspiration for the Air Jordan 6 from German sports cars. True to what Jordan wore with the Bulls, the sleek design sports a white upper with Light Crimson accents and black detailing.

The Jumpman logos pop off the shoe in Light Crimson. Best of all, the Nike Air heel branding returns in white stitching. Jordan Brand pulled the design straight from its archives. The beloved "White Infrared" is one of the shoe's legendary launch colorways.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 is no longer categorized as a performance basketball shoe. However, it still features the same performance technology that helped Jordan win his first NBA Championship. Tech specs include a premium leather upper that offers durability and a timeless aesthetic.

The polyurethane foam midsole and forefoot Air Sole unit offer adequate cushioning. Meanwhile, the heel tab and tongues make it easier to get the bulky shoe on and off. Lastly, the semi-translucent rubber outsole with the Jumpman logo completes the legendary look.

Release History

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway originally launched in 1991 and was retro-released in 2010 and 2014. Jordan Brand has released many of its most beloved colorways in recent years, and this shoe ranks near the top.

The two previous retro releases both featured the Jumpman logo instead of Nike Air heel branding. The shape, fit, and feel are true to the 1991 model. However, some fans are still upset over the 2026 version.

Infrared Debate

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

There has always been a debate over the exact shade of red that should be used for the colorway. After shades of red that were either too dark or too light, the Light Crimson lands in the middle.

Despite this minor quibble, we still expect many sneakerheads to buy this historic shoe on release day. Jordan Brand did a commendable job of making this shoe as close to the 1991 original as possible.

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