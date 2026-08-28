U.S. Open 2026 Women’s Preview: Coco Gauff Charges Into New York With Momentum

Serena Williams stood on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. She’d just lost in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open in what was billed as the final match in her incomparable career. The Republic of Tennis was conflicted. This was an occasion to toast a generational athlete—not just a generational tennis player—whose name will one day grace schools and airports.

At the same time, there should have been a collective medical timeout for all the hands being wrung with intensity. How was tennis going to replace the irreplaceable? This was Beyoncé leaving Destiny’s Child.

Yet here we are four years later. Serena returned to the sport at 44, and yet more remarkable still? Her comeback—while happily welcome, even exclusively in doubles—is being treated more as a pleasant story and novelty act than as a resurrection. It serves as a reminder: Women’s tennis has been defined in the post-Serena era. There are juggernaut champions, including Americans; ascending stars (including the winners of the past two majors, ages 19 to 21, respectively); maturing players aging into excellence; and rivalry mixed with parody.

Seven different players have won the past seven majors. Will we go eight-for-eight?

1. Aryna Sabalenka

First, the good news: If she had not lost a winnable final to Coco Gauff three years ago, Sabalenka would be—get this—going for her fourth straight U.S. Open title. Yes, she is 20–1 in New York matches since 2023. The less good news: She has not won a title since the Sunshine Double this spring, and is not merely losing, but losing to lesser players, often capitulating in the third set. Last year, she was major-less and salvaged her season at Flushing Meadows. Can she do the same in 2026?

2. Elena Rybakina

The winner of the last hard-court major, Rybakina, would have been high among the favorites two weeks ago. But the freak leg injury she sustained in Cincinnati is of great concern. Curiously, she has never advanced beyond the fourth round in New York, her worst major by a significant margin.

3. Jessica Pegula

The former finalist deserves great credit for helping negotiate wage increases and amplifying player voices—all at a time when she is competing at the top of the sport. As ever, the question is whether her solid but not overwhelming game can yield a major. As she honorably admits, the window is finite.

Jessica Pegula advanced to the 2024 U.S. Open final. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Coco Gauff

A year ago, her career was in disarray, and a biomechanics specialist was brought in to improve her technique. Today? Fresh off a Cincinnati title—and fresh off a sniff at the basket at Wimbledon—she is our favorite to win it all, complementing her 2023 title. Note, too, her absence from the mixed doubles event and other festivities. She is here for trophies, not appearances and content.

5. Mirra Andreeva

She has already bagged one major, breaking through in Paris, but has not made much noise since. Can she re-enter the chat in New York?

6. Linda Nosková

The winner of the previous major is in the top 10 and is still only 21 years old. She was unremarkable in both Canada and Cincinnati, but the knowledge that she can win seven matches counts for a lot.

7. Karolina Muchová

Czech and Czech. Now 30 and a Wimbledon finalist, Muchová tends to perform well in New York. As ever, health is a lingering question, especially considering she hasn’t played since Wimbledon. Watch her if you can. She has a lot of variety and little preparation.

8. Iga Świątek

The U.S. Open champion four years ago—can that be right?—Świątek has come alive on the North American hard courts. You worry about her form—and self-confidence—eroding in tight moments, but a champion is a champion.

9. Elina Svitolina

A former U.S. Open semifinalist, Svitolina continues to persist in an admirable career. Svitolina is still inside the top 10 as a mother, wife, Ukrainian icon and 31-year-old. But does she have the health and consistency to string together two weeks of stand-out tennis?

10. Amanda Anisimova

Come for the reactions and gesticulations, stay for the tennis. A U.S. Open finalist last year, her results have played hide-and-seek in 2026. Her easy power, especially on the backhand, remains something to behold. Same for the self-flagellation when matches do not go her way.

11. Marta Kostyuk

It’s been a breakthrough season for the Ukrainian, who is a veteran yet only 24 years old. Kostyuk has advanced to two consecutive major semifinals, but put on fairly vacant performances once she got there. The next step in her evolution could come in New York, and hard courts suit her game.

12. Belinda Bencic

Another solid year for a player who, like Pegula, does everything well and professionally, and nothing overwhelmingly. Bencic is a former semifinalist in New York, but remains vulnerable to simply getting outhit.

13. Naomi Osaka

Osaka is an absolutely mystifying player. A seeded wild card, she could win the tournament, as she, of course, has done not once but twice before. She isn’t just capable of beating anyone on a given day, but can overwhelm anyone on a given day. Yet, she still seeks her first title of the season.

14. Iva Jovic

Only 18 years old, Jovic is ascending at warp speed. Her momentum has slowed on the North American hard courts, including a rough 6–7, 6–7 loss in Cincinnati. The Californian will be buoyed by a partisan crowd and a kind draw.

15. Diana Shnaider

She is already a top-flight player and is only 22 years old. A tricky lefty who enjoys playing the best. Her wins this year include Sabalenka, Keys and Pegula. However, she is susceptible to bad days when she simply cannot find the range.

16. Sorana Cîrstea

The 36-year-old announced her plans to retire at the end of the season and went on to have a prosperous year. Most recently, she fell to Pegula in three sets after advancing to the Round of 16 in Cincinnati.

Seeds 17–32

Alexandra Eala: Note the size of the court for her scheduling. She has loads of fans—yes, Filipinos—but also tennis fans at large, enthusiastic about a player on the rise.

Maja Chwalińska: Her ranking is swollen by her run to the Roland Garros final, and she is playing for the first time as a seed.

Madison Keys: The former U.S. Open finalist (and a hard-court major winner within the past 20 months) still has the sheer brute force to hit through seven opponents.

Leylah Fernandez: Another former U.S. Open finalist, she is only 23 and not a threat to win the event. However, she is making a nice living as a dangerous, pesky lefty capable of beating anyone on a given day.

Sára Bejlek: Because Czech tennis needs new young talent on the women’s side (joke), here comes a 20-year-old fresh off a semifinal run in Cincinnati.

Dark horse pasture

Nikola Bartůňková: These Czechs, they just keep coming.

Liudmila Samsonova: She’s athletic and too good (and dangerous) to be ranked this low.

Kateřina Siniaková: Apart from the doubles excellence, she might be the most underrated singles player in tennis. (Spoiler: Tennis Channel piece coming during Week 1.)

Lilli Tagger: She is a player to watch not just for the one-handed backhand. She’s only 18 and already won a title this summer.

Ashlyn Krueger: She is still growing into her game.

Alycia Parks: Is there a better pure serve in women’s tennis? If so, not many.

Paula Badosa: A former top-five player, her biggest challenge is staying healthy. However, when she is in form, look out. (This year alone, she has a win over Gauff.)

First round matches to watch

Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin: Venus has a shot …

Sloane Stephens vs. Clara Tauson

Upset special

Taylor Townsend d. Chwalińska

Doubles winner

Townsend and Siniaková

Semifinals

Pegula d. Kostyuk

Gauff d. Osaka

Final

Gauff d. Pegula