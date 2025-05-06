A'ja Wilson's Nike Sneakers Sold Out in 5 Minutes — Restock Coming Soon
Of course, she has a shoe. That has been the tagline for the past year as Nike developed the first signature sneaker for Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
After many months of waiting, the Nike A'One officially launched today. And, of course, it sold out within record time.
Wilson's debut hoop shoe dropped at 10:00 a.m. EST, and a sold-out banner appeared before 10:05 a.m.
It is normal for an athlete's first signature sneaker to sell out on launch date, but flying off shelves within five minutes is very uncommon. Then again, Wilson has built a Hall of Fame career by shattering expectations.
If you are like me and so many other sneakerheads, you were unable to buy the basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app today. Even worse, the resale prices are already over $250 in most sizes online.
Luckily, there will be another opportunity to score Wilson's sneakers at retail price later this week. The Nike A'One "Pink A'ura" colorway will restock online and in stores at Foot Locker on Thursday, May 8.
Wilson's all-pink Nike kicks will be available in adult ($110) and grade school ($90) sizing. The sneakers will be accompanied by a matching apparel collection featuring t-shirts, hoodies, and more.
Foot Locker said in a statement, "A'ja Wilson is not only one of the brightest stars in basketball but a true role model, known for her relentless drive, leadership, and passion for inspiring the next generation. Her signature sneaker captures her spirit on and off the court, and we can't wait for fans to experience it."
The Nike A'One features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper. The midsole has a combination of Cushlon SLT inside of a firmer foam carrier for stability. A lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot in place.
The "Pink A'ura" colorway symbolizes Wilson's ability to lead with confidence, loyalty, and passion. The extra layers of pink are a nod to Wilson's Leo energy and her favorite color. Even better, more exciting colorways are scheduled throughout the year and will enjoy wider releases.
It should come as no surprise that the Nike A'One is a hit. The shoe looks great, Wilson is a legendary hooper, and Nike has not missed with its marketing.
