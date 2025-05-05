Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Black Converse Sneakers Honor His Mom
Later tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already upped the stakes by unveiling his latest sneakers for the series. However, this is not just a new style, it is a deeply personal tribute to the most important woman in his life.
On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander showed off another new colorway for his first signature sneaker. The NBA MVP candidate shared a brief video on his Instagram account of the Converse SHAI 001: CHARM BLACK colorway.
Gilgeous-Alexander explained, "My mother's love for the color black inspired this design - elegant, mysterious, yet unapologetically her. This one is for you, Charmaine."
The "CHARM BLACK" colorway is the third version of the Converse SHAI 001 to hit the hardwood. The all-black basketball shoes feature all of the important details that have driven hype for the model.
Gilgeous-Alexander's signature "SGA" logo and the iconic Converse logo both appear in a shade of smoky black. Of course, the zipper remains the most notable feature of the silhouette.
Unfortunately, fans are still waiting for Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe to hit shelves. The Converse SHAI 001 will launch in the Fall of 2025 with a retail price of $130 in adult sizes.
In April 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a massive contract extension with Converse. The sneaker deal made Gilgeous-Alexander the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads can expect plenty of heat from "SGA" in the upcoming playoff series against the Nuggets. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
