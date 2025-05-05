Ella Mai & Lil Tecca Star in Foot Locker’s ‘Stay in Rotation’ Campaign
Foot Locker is gearing up for Spring and Summer with several new releases as an expansion of its “Stay In Rotation” campaign. For sneaker lovers everywhere, this is your time.
Earlier today, the storied retail chain unveiled the next installment of its Spring/Summer ‘25 “Stay In Rotation” campaign featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai and rap star Lil Tecca.
The campaign was launched to connect with Gen-Z's ever-evolving lifestyle and cultural interests. Rooted in the cutting-edge motifs and self-expression of Gen Z, the “Stay In Rotation redefines sneaker culture with a bold, style-driven approach.
At the intersection of sport, music, and style, the campaign is designed to captivate Gen Z women and men who are changing the game with their one-of-a-kind styles. As ‘The Heart of Sneakers,’ Foot Locker is offering the brands you need to get your look right.
Ella Mai, in partnership with New Balance, is representing the brand’s release of new colorways of the 9060, 740, and 1906R. Each shoe is the perfect complement for everyday wear, blending both classic and modern styles for any style aesthetic.
“For me, style means feeling both comfortable and confident, so teaming up with Foot Locker for the ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign just felt right to me,” Ella Mai shared.
“I love wearing pieces that are easy to dress up or down, whether I'm traveling to perform on stage or spending time with my friends, and these New Balance sneakers deliver every time.”
For adidas, Lil Tecca is sporting classic silhouettes in the campaign with vintage in multiple retro-inspired colorways in Handball Spezial and the Superstar. Promoting flexibility and style, these classics from adidas are essential for any style you’re putting together.
Additionally, Nike and Jordan Brand are releasing the Nike Shox R4, Nike Air Max DN8, and Jordan 4 RM to pair with your vintage ensembles, oversized jerseys, or track pants to give you that extra edge.
New and classic colorways of On, ASICS, Saucony, Vans, Converse, and HOKA are also dropping colorways of their signature silhouettes for the Spring and Summer seasons.
In the previous installment released in April, Foot Locker featured rap star and LSU standout Flau’jae Johnson in partnership with PUMA.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
