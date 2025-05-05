Deion Sanders' Retro Nike Sneakers Celebrate Mother's Day in Style
Mother's Day is this upcoming Sunday, and last-minute shoppers need to finalize their present ideas. Naturally, Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders is setting the bar impossibly high for the rest of us.
The two-sport icon has teamed up with Nike on a heartfelt colorway of his signature sneakers. The Nike Air DT Max '96 is dropping in the "Love Letter to Connie" colorway just before the important holiday.
Whether buying the sneakers for yourself or the most important woman in your life, online shoppers need to prepare for the retro kicks to sell out quickly online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the old-school trainers.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 is dropping in the "Love Letter to Connie" (or "University Red") colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 9.
Online shoppers can buy the retro trainers for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker. Unfortunately, this release will not enjoy a full-size run and include kid sizes.
Once the kicks sell out, fans can find their sizes on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Like every other colorway of the Nike Air DT Max '96, this version of the fan-favorite shoe will likely soar in price on the resale market.
The "Love Letter to Connie" colorway features a beautiful blend of University Red and Red Crush with shredded layers of real and synthetic leather.
Swoosh logos on the sides and heels feature a subtle shade of pink. Meanwhile, the iconic Air branding and Diamond Turf logo remain as stylish as ever.
Meanwhile, the Nike Air DT '96 remains true to its rebellious design with its claw marks, adjustable strap, and responsive cushioning underfoot.
While fans usually prefer OG colorways, everyone can support the new "Love Letter to Connie" design. The final product serves as the perfect love letter from "Coach Prime" to his mother, Connie.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the gridiron and beyond.
