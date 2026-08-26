The Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" is for Taylor Swift Fans
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Like every true Swiftie, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is obsessed with attention to detail. Taylor Swift's influence on the design of the Nike Caitlin 1 is becoming more evident as we learn more about the unreleased shoe.
Clark has debuted over a dozen colorways of her first signature sneaker, with countless more styles on the way. The WNBA All-Star even said she had a "couple of versions" that Swift might like. Earlier today, Clark unveiled the "Friendship Bracelet" colorway inspired by her Swift fandom.
Clark's admiration for Swift and appreciation for friendship bracelets have generated plenty of headlines, but nothing will compare to these new sneakers. Below is our first look at the Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet."
Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet"
Clark shared a picture of the Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" colorway on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture, "Yeah these are the ones." It was easily the most mesmerizing colorway yet.
The silhouette sported an off-white upper with multi-color undertones appearing throughout the shoe. Clark's signature "CC" logo appeared in Navy on the Sail tongues. Fuzzy rope laces included colorful beads in addition to nods to Clark, like "#22" and "CC."
The shoe sat on a white midsole, with the triple Swoosh logo (a tribute to Clark's three-point shooting skills) popping off the lateral sides. A beads graphic with Clark's signature logo is on the insoles.
Release Information
Clark has not worn the shoes on the court, but will likely practice in them this week before the Fever host the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. In the meantime, we are still several months away from a future release date (if they hit shelves at all).
Clark has already previewed several upcoming colorways scheduled to be released throughout the fall and winter. After the Nike Caitlin 1 launches in the "Racer Blue" colorway on October 1, it will be off to the races, with dozens of styles hitting shelves.
Future colorways include including the Yellow Zest, Hot Punch, Purple, Iowa, Grinch, Tunnel Walk, White Label, All-Star, Mint, and an all-black Travis Scott collaboration.
Caitlin Clark x Nike
Clark inked an NIL deal with Nike during her collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In 2024, Clark signed a historic sneaker deal with Nike for $28 million over eight years. After leaving her mark on the Nike Kobe line, Clark is infusing her personality and interests into her own signature line. So far, the results have been incredible.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr