Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Sept. 20

A major matchup for the top of the playoff standings in the WNBA closes out a five-game slate, as the Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm for their second matchup since these teams came out of the FIBA World Cup break.

Las Vegas – the No. 3 seed in the WNBA – needs to close out the season strong to hold off a surging Atlanta Dream squad (half a game back) in the standings.

This is a back-to-back for Seattle, which lost to the Golden State Valkyries by 13 points on Saturday night.

The Storm are massive underdogs on Sunday, which makes sense since they lost by 37 when these teams played on Thursday night.

I’m eyeing Aces star – and MVP favorite – A’ja Wilson in the prop market in this matchup, and I also have a pick for this game from my latest edition of Peter’s Points .

Here’s a look at the odds, injuries, picks and more for this Western Conference clash on Sunday.

Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +15.5 (-110)

Aces -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm: +800

Aces: -1350

Total

176.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Storm vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, Vegas 34, CW Seattle

Storm record: 8-34

Aces record: 28-13

Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Aces Injury Report

NaLyssa Smith – out

Storm vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson OVER 26.5 Points (-115)

Wilson has run away with the MVP award once again in the 2026 season, averaging 26.1 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

The star center is coming off a 29-point game against the Storm on just 13 shots, and she’s scored 27 or more points in five of her last six matchups.

Even though the Aces should run away with this matchup, I expect them to play their starters until the game is well in hand. A loss would put Las Vegas in serious jeopardy of falling out of the top three in the standings.

Wilson has easily cleared this prop in both her games against the Storm, and I don’t expect that to change on Sunday.

Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Las Vegas is a great bet at home:

The Las Vegas Aces are in a great spot to finish with the No. 3 seed in the WNBA this season, but that’s far from locked up.

A’ja Wilson and Co. have just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Dream entering Sunday’s action, and a loss to the tanking Seattle Storm would be a major blow to the Aces’ hopes of landing a top-three seed and staying on the opposite side of the bracket as the Lynx.

Seattle and Las Vegas faced off in their first games out of the 2026 FIBA World Cup break, and the Aces had no problem winning that game on the road, 114-77.

The Storm have really struggled on the road in 2026, going 2-19 overall while posting a 9-11 record against the spread as road underdogs. They also have an average scoring margin of minus-10.4 points per game in those matchups.

I think Las Vegas takes care of business at home, where it is 11-8 against the spread when favored (the third-best mark in the W).

Pick: Aces -15.5 (110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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