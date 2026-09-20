Caitlin Clark Unveils Chiefs-Inspired Nike Caitlin 1

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has dazzled fans with over a dozen colorways of her first signature Nike basketball shoe. The Nike Caitlin 1 does not launch until October 1, but we have already seen the first six colorways scheduled to be released.

Even better, Clark continues to share sneak peeks of unreleased colorways on her Instagram story. Ahead of Sunday night's primetime game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts, Clark posted a picture of her latest colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Chiefs"

Caitlin Clark shares the Kansas City Chiefs (and Fever) color way of the Caitlin 1s.



Fever play at home tomorrow, then the Chiefs host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/Dd3CueHFhF — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 19, 2026

While Clark lives and works in Indianapolis, she has been a Chiefs fan since childhood. That fandom had to have been cemented when she hung out with her idol, Taylor Swift, at a game and appeared on Travis Kelce's podcast to talk about sneakers.

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Chiefs" (a colorway name that will surely change when the kicks officially release) features a red-and-gold gradient design on the upper. Clark's signature 'CC' logo and triple Nike Swooshes appear in Metallic Silver. The #22 appears on the laces in gold. The gold outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Kansas City Chiefs Support

Kansas City Chiefs play today 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/KLOlHQjj4s — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) September 14, 2026

Currently, there is no release information for the "Chiefs" colorway. It is rumored to be released this holiday season for $140 in adult sizes. Plus, it was included in the behind-the-scenes footage of Clark's upcoming Nike commercial. Kelce showed support for Clark with the comment "🔥🔥🔥🔥Every color!!!" on Instagram.

The biggest tech innovation on the Nike Caitlin 1 is the new Nike Opticast upper, inspired by the rippling net after Clark swishes a three-pointer. Clark teased the design element on Kelce's podcast last December.

It would be amazing if Kelce rocked the shoes before an NFL game. The legendary tight end regularly grabs headlines in the fashion and footwear world with his pregame tunnel-walk outfits. Kelce rocking a pair of unreleased Nike Caitlin 1s would add more hype to the already highly anticipated hoop shoe.

Future Colorways

Caitlin Clark reveals a new Nike Caitlin 1 inspired by her professional favorite football team 🔥🏹 pic.twitter.com/bmeP8IC7kj — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 19, 2026

The Nike Caitlin 1 will be massive for Nike, and fans can expect countless colorways to be released. We have already seen colorways inspired by the Iowa Hawkeyes, Travis Scott, Team USA, and a Grinch-themed design.

In the meantime, the Fever play the Washington Mystics this afternoon. Don't be surprised if Clark debuts the Nike Caitlin 1 "Chiefs" colorway. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.