Fire vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Sept. 20

The Portland Fire and Los Angeles Sparks both are eliminated from playoff contention this season, making Sunday’s matchup a battle for bragging rights.

Right now, Portland is a half game ahead of the Sparks in the standings, though it is 0-2 since the league returned from the 2026 FIBA World Cup break.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are clearly looking to the future after trading away Kelsey Plum at the deadline, and they’ve listed two key players – Cameron Brink and Deariac Hamby – as doubtful for this matchup.

Still, oddsmakers have the Sparks set as slight favorites at home against a Fire team that they’ve already beaten multiple times in 2026.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on Sunday night.

Fire vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +1.5 (-115)

Sparks -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fire: -102

Sparks: -118

Total

176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Fox 12 Plus, Spectrum Sports Network

Fire record: 16-26

Sparks record: 15-26

Fire vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Jordan Harrison – questionable

Bridget Carleton – questionable

Teja Oblak – out

Sania Feagin – out

Sparks Injury Report

Cameron Brink – doubtful

Dearica Hamby – doubtful

Aaliyah Nye – doubtful

Fire vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Carla Leite OVER 16.5 Points (-125)

This is a pretty favorable matchup for Carla Leite, who is averaging 15.8 points per game for the Fire while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3.

Leite had 21 points in her last matchup against the Sparks, who are just 13th in the league in defensive rating.

With Brink and Hamby both doubtful, Leite shouldn’t face a ton of resistance in the paint in this matchup. The Fire star is averaging 17.1 points per game in 10 matchups since the start of August, and she has at least 20 points in six of her last 11 games.

I’m buying her at this number against one of the worst defensive teams in the W.

Fire vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Portland has lost three games in a row, but it could be in a good spot to cover on Sunday night.

Los Angeles has struggled against the spread as a home favorite (3-5), and it’s covered in just nine of 20 home games overall in the 2026 season. The Sparks are going to struggle on offense without Hamby, and they have won just seven home games in the 2026 campaign.

The Fire aren’t a much better team (both squads are in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating), but they are 10-10 against the spread as road dogs this season.

Portland also could have a much more complete roster, especially if Carleton suits up on Sunday.

I’ll take the points in a battle between two teams that are out of the playoff race this season.

Pick: Fire +1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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