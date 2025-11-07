Anthony Edwards Debuts His Adidas Christmas Kicks in Sprite Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards continues to make noise in the NBA and the footwear industry. Edwards' larger-than-life personality helps make him a star that is easy to market.

That is why Sprite enlisted Edwards to star in its new holiday campaign titled, "Dear Anta Claus." The 24-year-old joins a long list of NBA superstars to star in the company's Christmas-themed commercials.

The ad also serves as the debut for the sneakers Edwards will wear on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets. Check out the video below for a first look at the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Christmas" colorway.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Christmas"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Christmas" is rumored to be released on Saturday, December 20, for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com. Adidas has not yet officially announced the release information, but pictures of the red and green kicks have circulated on social media for months.

The "Christmas" colorway features a mismatched design. The lateral sides of the shoe are draped in Lucid Red, while the medial sides pop in Lucid Lemon.

Even the rubber outsole features a transparent traction pattern, split between red and green. Meanwhile, Core Black detailing and Iron Metallic branding complete the holiday-inspired hoop shoes.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 Details

Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 include a Propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. The Articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Meanwhile, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combines rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort, responsiveness, and long-lasting freshness on and off the court.

While Edwards' first signature sneaker took the sport by storm, his sophomore shoe has struggled to recapture the magic. The "With Love" colorway sat on shelves on launch day, and the "Blue Fusion" is available way under retail price on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Adidas Beef With Converse

However, there has been one massive highlight for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. The brand enlisted Katt Williams to unleash an epic takedown of Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature Converse basketball shoe.

Gilgeous-Alexander responded with a classy answer after a game last month, but hinted at the fact that his shoes are actually selling really well.

Despite the slow start, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is just getting started. The Sprite commercial, combined with the Christmas Day game, will only generate more hype for the hoop shoes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

