Anthony Edwards Promised Sneakers to Micah Parsons for Game 6
There will be no sweep in this year's Western Conference Finals. On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves staved off elimination by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 105-100.
While the series shifts back to Minnesota for Game 5, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards already has plans for Game 6 in Dallas. After the game, Edwards linked up with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and promised him a pair of adidas AE 1 sneakers.
Edwards' first signature sneaker has transcended basketball to become a fashion phenomenon, while Parsons is the latest NFL star to sign with adidas. Below is a video recap of the star-studded exchange between the two athletes.
Promising a win and looking ahead in an NBA Playoff series is usually a no-no for players. However, Edwards has broken all the normal conventions this season with the aggressive marketing campaign for his adidas kicks.
So far, the adidas AE 1 has dropped in seven colorways, and they have all sold out online. Online shoppers can find the performance basketball shoes for above retail price on the sneaker resale website StockX.
While athletes and fans still scramble to get their hands on the adidas AE 1, Edwards has already debuted the low-cut version of the hoop shoe. The brand plans to announce more details on the adidas AE 1 Low in the coming weeks.
The Timberwolves season is still alive, which means the campaign for Edwards' debut hoop shoe is not over yet. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Anthony Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low "MX Grey" colorway.