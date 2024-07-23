Anthony Edwards' Upcoming Adidas Sneakers Honor Georgia Bulldogs
It has been a whirlwind year for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Not only did Edwards lead his team deep into the NBA Playoffs, but he is currently representing Team USA in the Summer Olympics. Meanwhile, adidas is handling his red-hot signature sneaker line back home.
Edwards' first signature sneaker, the adidas AE 1, took the basketball world by storm this year. Building on the momentum, adidas released the low-top version of the model this summer. Shortly after, adidas signed Edwards to a multiyear contract extension worth up to eight figures.
While there have been plenty of fire colorways, fans have had their eyes on specific style for months. Ever since adidas showed off an unreleased red and black colorway of the model at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, fans have wanted to get their hands on it.
More fuel was added to the fire when Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler debuted the shoes during a WNBA game. The sneaker community has gone back and forth on the colorway name - Bred, Georgia, Bulldawg? While adidas has not yet officially announced the details, we do have official release information.
The adidas AE 1 "Georgia" is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 7. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the performance hoop shoes for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website, Foot Locker, Champs Sports and other select retailers.
Inspired by Edwards' one-and-done season with the Georgia Bulldogs, this colorway features a bold red and black design. The heel and ankle collar are black, while the TPU cage and outsole are red. The adidas logo pops off the heel in white.
The colorway features the same performance technology as the other mid-top models. The hooper-approved BOOST cushioning provides impact protection, a herringbone outsole pattern gives grippy traction, and an unmistakable cage offers containment for quick cuts on the hardwood.
The adidas AE 1 and its low-top counterpart were easily the best hoop shoes of the NBA season. Unfortunately for fans, buying the highly-coveted kicks has not come easy. Every colorway that was released instantly sold out online, forcing consumers to pay resale prices.
Edwards reached new levels of popularity during the NBA season, and his status in the sports world should only climb after he wins gold for Team USA in the Summer Olympics. Purchasing Edwards' signature sneakers might become as challenging as defending the dynamic guard.
