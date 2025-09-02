Bill Belichick Rocked Air Jordan 3 "UNC" Sneakers in Tar Heels Debut
Bill Belichick's college football coaching debut could not have gotten off to a worse start. The TCU Horned Frogs decimated the North Carolina Tar Heels 48-14 in a primetime, nationally-televised game on Labor Day.
While there are very few highlights from Belichick's first game in Chapel Hill, his choice in footwear had to be among the best moments from last night's blowout loss.
The notoriously scruffy football coach rocked an ultra-clean pair of Air Jordan sneakers. Belichick wore the Air Jordan 3 in the "UNC" colorway. Below is a detailed look, courtesy of Bleacher Report on Instagram.
The Air Jordan 3 dropped in the "UNC" colorway in March 2020 for $190 in adult sizes. The retro basketball shoes sold out quickly and now have an average resale price of $422 on StockX.
The "UNC" colorway sports a white tumbled leather upper with grey elephant print mudguards. The Carolina Blue Jumpman logos help complete the iconic design.
The Air Jordan 3 is the third signature sneaker from Michael Jordan's iconic line. Speaking of which, the greatest basketball player of all time was in attendance last night for Belichick's first game in Chapel Hill.
Fans who missed out on the Air Jordan 3 "UNC" release several years ago can still find a similar colorway that just dropped. The "Lucky Shorts" colorway is available in most sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The connection between Jordan Brand and the University of North Carolina remains untarnished after last night's ugly loss. The two teammates always give athletes and fans reason to be excited with every sporting event.
Naturally, the college football season got off to a weird start, but that is par for the course. Hopefully, Belichick can continue to keep sneakerheads on their toes with his footwear.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Football News
How Air Jordan sneakers took over the Miami Hurricanes' sideline.
No Cupcakes: Nike hypes up the college football season opener.
Travis Hunter goes fishing in the first episode of his adidas series.
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway signs with Jordan Brand.
Adidas unveils alternate uniforms for seven college football teams.