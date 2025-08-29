Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway Signs NIL Deal with Jordan Brand
In just over 24 hours, the Florida Gators kick off their 2025 college football season with a week one matchup against the LIU Sharks. Gators quarterback DJ Lagway will do so with a new sponsor that is a familiar face to the program.
On Friday morning, Jordan Brand announced Lagway as the newest addition to its stacked NIL roster of college athletes.
"DJ's rise is fueled by talent, grit, and a mindset built for greatness. This moment marks the start of an exciting new chapter," read the press release.
In addition to the concise press release, Jordan Brand announced Lagway's signing with a bold photo shoot and social media posts.
In the official campaign pictures, Lagway can be seen wearing a mix of the company's latest performance and lifestyle gear: Air Jordan 1 Low cleats paired with relaxed-fit Jumpman shirts.
While Lagway's talent and star power would have garnered Jordan Brand's attention from anywhere, it helps that the University of Florida is a Jordan Brand partner school in the NCAA.
More: Adidas snags Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.
The University of Florida first announced the partnership in December 2017, with it taking effect at the start of the 2018-19 season. Since then, Florida has served as Jumpman's flagship school in the south and the SEC.
Athletes and fans can shop a wide selection of officially licensed Florida Gators gear at Nike.com. Florida's football and basketball programs rock the Jumpman logo, while other sports wear the Nike Swoosh.
Lagway took over the Gators' offense as the starting quarterback during his freshman season. He went 6-1 as a starter, throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Best of all, his freshman campaign was capped off with a Gasparilla Bowl victory over the Tulane Green Wave.
The 2025 college football season is already upon us and fans can expect Lagway to continue Jordan Brand's history of greatness in Gainesville.
