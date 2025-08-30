No Cupcakes: Nike Hypes Up Texas at Ohio State Season Opener
Today is the day we have all been waiting for — the first full slate of Saturday college football games. No disrespect to Week 0, but today is the real start of the new year with a jam-packed day and night of action.
College football is rapidly changing in many ways, not all for the better. However, one sign of positive growth is a stellar noon kickoff between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in "The Shoe."
Not only are these two teams championship contenders, but they are also Nike partner programs in the NCAA. The Swoosh is taking over Columbus and social media to promote the big game.
On Friday afternoon, the iconic American sportswear brand dropped a 19-second ad of a Nike Vapor cleat kicking a cupcake before showing a flag that read, "No cupcakes."
Nike captioned the post, "You can start your new year with a cupcake, or you can put it all on the line. Texas and Ohio State know their choice."
The message was anything but subtle. Most of the top college football programs pad their schedules, especially at strategic parts of the season, to cushion their record and tune up the team.
Nike's crusade against soft schedules continued with a giant inflatable of a cleat stepping on a cupcake on the campus at Ohio State. The school's athletic director, Ross Bjork, shared a picture on social media with the message, "Huge @Nike shoe on campus for a huge weekend! Go Bucks 👊🔴⚪️."
Meanwhile, reporter Ellynn Briggs is on the scene in Columbus and snapped a picture of a Nike "No Cupcakes" flag hanging in a coffee shop.
Briggs captioned her picture, "Nike seems to be going all out for their 'No Cupcakes' activation around the OSU/ Texas game. This is currently hanging on a local coffee shop that's 2+ miles from campus."
Everyone is excited about the new college football season, especially the noon kickoff between two championship contenders, bucking the trend of easy openers against FCS schools.
It looks like fans can count on another weird and wild college football season, as always. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
