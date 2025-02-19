Cameron Brink helped unveil New Balance's latest basketball shoe
This past weekend, New Balance and Bricks & Wood opened their doors to 'A Different Bounce,' a pop-up shop for NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco to reveal an exclusive collaboration between the two brands.
The festivities kicked off the weekend with an exclusive preview of the collaboration, including a first look at the brand-new Fresh Foam BBv3. While it was an NBA event, WNBA star Cameron Brink was chosen to help unveil the new model.
The launch colorway will be revealed in collaboration with LA-based lifestyle brand Bricks & Wood to bring "A Different Bounce" to NBA All-Star.
The black and yellow colors of the Fresh Foam BB v3 and 1000 models nod to classic San Francisco and the last time the Bay Area hosted NBA All-Star weekend back in 2000.
The updated Fresh Foam BB v3 is built for every area of the game, with dynamic materials focused on comfort, support, and stability. The lightweight mono upper features a breathable mesh, while the TPU shanks on both sides of the midsole provide lateral support for quick cuts to the rim.
The new underfoot full-length plate gives the shoe a propulsive feeling. An updated cushioned heel pocket provides a supportive lockdown fit, coupled with a ribbon-core Fresh Foam X midsole for maximum comfort to keep athletes fresh through all four quarters.
"The Fresh Foam BB v3 is focused on providing the ultimate comfort experience for the next generation. Our Fresh Foam technology creates a soft landing pad for our hoopers with bounce, while using a modern design language to bring style and confidence to the court," says Myles Williams, Associate Product Manager, Basketball.
"This combination of style and performance will allow hoopers to look good and feel good every time they compete."
Additional colorways of the Fresh Foam BB v3 will retail for $130 starting in April and continue throughout the season. These include "NB Academy," a modernized take on throwback college hoops, "Streetball," a homage to basketball culture and the streetball era, and a Grey Days shoe that brings the classic NB color and heritage to the court.
New Balance athlete and star guard Zach LaVine said, "I'm super excited for the latest update in the Fresh Foam BB franchise. The NB team always crushes it with innovation and style, and the Fresh Foam BB v3 is no different.
It is by far the most comfortable basketball shoe I've played in, and I can't wait to show them off on court the rest of the season."
