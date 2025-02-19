Sabrina Ionescu is embarking on a historic Nike Asia Tour
On Tuesday, Nike and Sabrina Ionescu announced that the WNBA All-Star would be embarking on her first Asia tour. Ionescu is visiting the Philippines and China to share her message of inspiration and strength with young hoopers and further introduce herself to the global basketball community.
The New York Liberty guard joins other legendary basketball players with signature Nike sneaker lines to tour Asia. The list includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and many other iconic athletes.
Ionescu is a game-changer, reinventing what's possible for female athletes in life and sport. She's a pioneer, creating space for girls to follow in her footsteps. Most importantly, she's a role model, inspiring the next generation to dream big and then do everything it takes to turn those dreams into reality.
It is easy to understand why there is demand among fans. The WNBA is enjoying more global popularity than ever, thanks to stars like Ionescu. Plus, her signature sneaker line is proving to be one of the most popular options among hoopers worldwide.
Ahead of Ionescu's campaign to defend her first WNBA title, she's embarking on her first Asia tour, visiting the Philippines and China to share this message of empowerment with young hoopers and further introduce herself to the global basketball community.
"I'm excited to connect with basketball fans across Manila, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, especially young hoopers. You can feel their passion for the game, even from New York," says Ionescu. "Together, we will celebrate the game, and I hope we inspire each other to achieve our dreams with dedication, commitment, and hard work."
Ionescu will spend the first part of her tour in Manila, an international hoops hub with a longstanding connection to Nike Basketball.
While there, she will visit the Nike Fort retail store in Bonifacio Global City, join several youth basketball clinics, help launch a local Nike Sabrina 2 collaboration, and witness an electrifying showcase of some of the Philippines' best basketball talent at the famed Araneta Coliseum.
Ionescu will then continue to Guangzhou, where she will meet local athletes and visit some of their most hallowed courts — hosting a grassroots basketball camp for girls and sharing her messages of empowerment with female hoopers.
She will also post up at a Nike Rise retail store to help female athletes select products that fit them correctly, powering their performance and helping them overcome a longstanding local barrier to sport.
Ionescu will conclude her tour in Hong Kong by experiencing street basketball culture in a local neighborhood and visiting two schools to help students learn to break through barriers in life and sport.
In keeping with Sabrina's championship mentality, her final stop will be the Nike All Hong Kong Schools Jing Ying Basketball Tournament, where she will hype the next generation of Hong Kong athletes.
Nike will provide fans with behind-the-scenes coverage of Ionescu's debut tour of Asia. In the meantime, athletes and fans can buy the Nike Sabrina 2 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Ionescu's first signature sneaker was a smash hit, and somehow, the Nike Sabrina 2 exceeded the lofty expectations. Ionescu's rise in global popularity is unprecedented for a women's basketball player, but the 27-year-old has built a career on defying the naysayers.
