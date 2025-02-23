Caitlin Clark shoots on a barn in Nike's new "Just Win" commercial
Basketball fans are in the midst of the WNBA off-season, but that is not stopping Caitlin Clark from dominating headlines. The Indiana Fever guard has been an integral part of Nike's new "Just Win" campaign.
Nike unveiled its new brand anthem, "So Win," during Super Bowl LIX. Using Nike's star-studded roster, the theme celebrates women's sports with a defiant message focused on victory.
The campaign has rolled out new videos with WNBA All-Stars A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and now Caitlin Clark.
Nike's official social media account shared a 15-second video of Clark this weekend, coinciding with the launch of new billboards across the country. Below is the commercial shared from Nike's official Instagram account,
"Basketball has taught me a lot. But one message stands out. It's not about where you're from. It's where you shoot from," says the narrator as the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard can be seen shooting deep threes on a basketball goal hanging on the side of a barn.
From there, Clark's WNBA highlights roll before the campaign message is shown, "You can't win. So win." This is Clark's first individual video advertisement for the new brand anthem, but hopefully, not the last.
Basketball fans are excited about Clark's billboards and commercials, but they are ready for her signature sneaker line. So far, no official launch date has been set.
However, Nike CEO Elliott Hill provided an update on Clark's first hoop shoe in January. The shoe is in the design process, but still not ready to be launched.
Additionally, there has been mixed reporting on whether Clark's player-exclusive "Indiana Fever" colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro will be released later this year.
Either way, it is an exciting time for Clark's fanbase. The WNBA season tips off on May 16, and fans can expect Clark to be featured in a lot more Nike commercials.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
MiLaysia Fulwiley gifted custom Curry 12s to her teammates on Valentine's Day.
A'ja Wilson unveils her first signature Nike basketball shoe.
Devin Booker pays tribute to Nike with the Nike Book 1 "97005" colorway.
Jaylen Brown unveils 2 unreleased colorways of his futuristic sneakers.
Kevin Durant debuts the Nike KD 18 "Texas Longhorns" in Austin.