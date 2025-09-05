NBA Legend Tracy McGrady Signs New Shoe Deal With Adidas
Tracy McGrady will always hold a special place in the hearts of Millennials. His signature adidas sneakers were practically a uniform requirement during our formative years, and his dazzling play style dared us to reenact his moves on the hardwood.
Unfortunately, McGrady and adidas split in recent years. His popular retro basketball shoes slowly dried up and were no longer available for retail. Luckily, the two parties have reunited in a big way.
On Friday morning, adidas Basketball proudly announced the return of the Hall of Famer to its family. One of the most exciting players of his generation, McGrady remains an enduring influence on athletes, fans, and culture worldwide.
McGrady, a seven-time NBA All-Star, helped define adidas Basketball in the 2000s with his fierce style of play and signature sneakers. McGrady was just as influential as Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant at the turn of the century.
"T-Mac is back, and we couldn't be more excited," said Cam Mason, Head of Sports Marketing at adidas Basketball. "Tracy's legacy is timeless, and his influence on the game and culture continues to resonate today."
"adidas has always been family to me," said McGrady in a statement. "Some of my proudest moments in the game came while wearing the Three Stripes. I'm excited to inspire the next generation and remind people why T-Mac is back."
By renewing its partnership with one of the game's most celebrated icons, adidas Basketball reinforces its commitment to celebrating greatness, amplifying culture, and building the future of the sport.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, "Both sides are expected to spearhead the revival and new evolution of ABCD Camp alongside Sonny Vaccaro."
Adidas Basketball has been on fire in recent years with a talented roster of signature athletes, including James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards. Adding McGrady's voice (and retro footwear) to its division will only elevate the brand.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
