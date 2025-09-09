Damian Lillard's 10th Adidas Basketball Shoe is Just $72 Online
In July, Damian Lillard's tenth signature adidas basketball shoe was unveiled to major fanfare. Coincidentally, the adidas Dame X was unveiled at the same time as Lillard's return to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lillard used his tenth signature sneaker to elevate WNBA players with its epic marketing campaign and appeal to younger hoopers with its affordable pricing scale. The adidas Dame X launched at a price of $95 in adult and $70 in kid sizing.
While the newly-released model is only a few months old, it is already enjoying major discounts online.
Currently, online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the adidas Dame X for $72 in adult sizes (20% off) and $56 in kid sizes (20% off) at adidas.com.
The discounted colorways include: "Dolla Red," "Zero Metallic," "Brookfield," and "Dame's Light." So far, every colorway of the adidas Dame X helps tell a story from Lillard's historic college and NBA career.
In addition to looking great on and off the basketball court, the adidas Dame X offers top-notch performance technology at an unbeatable price.
Tech specs include an upper constructed of stretch-woven material built for dynamic movement. Lightstrike midsole that delivers lightweight comfort and long-lasting responsiveness. Lastly, a multi-directional traction pattern on the generative rubber outsole provides reliable grip.
According to adidas, Lillard's latest shoe is built for the next generation of hoopers, empowering athletes to embrace Dame's mindset: resilient, expressive, and always ready.
The Dame X marks a milestone as the first adidas Basketball signature shoe under $100, without compromising innovation.
"Dame X is a testament to staying true to yourself, showing up every day, and putting in the work no matter what. It's built for the next generation who are chasing their dreams with that same hunger," said Lillard in a press release at the time of the launch.
Lillard continued, "I wanted to create something that's accessible, that performs at the highest level, and that feels real on the court and in life."
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, and fans can expect more heat from Lillard's signature adidas sneaker line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
