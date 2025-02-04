Brooks Running's Newest Shoe is Proven to Shave Marathon Time
Brooks Running has outpaced the crowded field of performance footwear thanks to its never-ending chase of perfection. Earlier this week, the runner-loved brand launched a new shoe that has proven to shave time off marathons.
Brooks Running has officially launched the newest iteration in the Hyperion franchise. The new Hyperion Elite 4 PB allows runners to experience a race day with all-new 100% PEBA DNA Gold cushioning to unlock the extra drive to help you reach your new Personal Best.
The Brooks Hyperion Elite 4 PB was released on February 1 in the eye-catching "Bluewash/Green Gecko/Cobalt" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the road-running shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the Brooks Running website.
Incredibly, the performance model is proven to shave 2:32 off your marathon timing in comparison to the original Hyperion Elite 4. Those figures are based on Brooks Run Research Lab testing on the average running economy savings of 23 runners.
During the Chicago Marathon, all of our Brooks athletes achieved their Personal Best wearing the new HE4PB, including CJ Albertson, Zach Panning, Susanna Sullivan, and more.
The new DNA Gold 100% PEBA cushioning is Brooks' softest, most responsive foam yet, helping you feel fresh with every mile. The carbon fiber SpeedVault+ plate is designed to offer size-customized, lightweight thrust to help you unlock your top speed.
The new performance fit allows runners to lace up and go. Breathable upper materials and a construction lock the foot down for distraction-free racing.
The Brooks Hyperion Elite 4 PB offers neutral support with most cushioning the brand has to offer. The midsole drop is 0mm, it weighs 7.2oz / 204.1g, and has a responsive feel under foot. Overall, it feels light and springy cushioning that propels you forward.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the gym, street, golf course and beyond.