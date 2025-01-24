Light Up Your Run With Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 "Lucid Lemon"
The performance footwear industry is in a constant arms race to create the best running shoes. While there are plenty of worthy contenders, adidas continues to separate itself from the crowded field.
Earlier this winter, the highly anticipated adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 finally hit shelves in a limited release. As the Adios Pro 4 hits its stride, the ultra-hyped running shoe has now dropped in a second eye-catching colorway.
This week, the Adios Pro 4 dropped in the "Lucid Lemon" colorway. Perfect for the winter months, this shoe is guaranteed to light up your run. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the must-have running shoes.
Online shoppers can buy the adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 in the "Lucid Lemon" colorway for $250 in adult sizes on the adidas website and other select retailers. Currently, there is only one other style - the "Silver Metallic" colorway.
The bright colorway is draped entirely in Lucid Lemon. Contrast is provided by Core Black on the iconic three stripes branding, while Halo Silver appears on the ankle collar.
The Adios Pro 4 has proven to be the world's most winning shoe and the pinnacle of Adizero Racing shoes. The road-runner is made for fast runners who want to experience faster, with enhanced features designed to optimize running efficiency.
The model features carbon-infused ENERGYRODS 2.0, providing a seamless transition from heel to toe for a snappy, efficient stride. In the midsole, a new rocker point offers improved running economy.
Even better, a double layer of the brand's best-in-class ultralight LIGHTSTRIKE PRO ensures cushioning for every quick stride you take, helping you maintain energy over the long term.
Lastly, the shoe rides on an outsole built with Continental™ rubber for a no-slip transition during toe-off, as well as LIGHTTRAXION, designed to reduce weight without sacrificing grip.
