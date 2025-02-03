PUMA Unveils Ultimate Stability Shoe for Everyday Runners
PUMA kicked off the week with news of an exciting launch announcement. The runner-loved brand is launching the ForeverRun NITRO 2, the second iteration of the ForeverRun stability shoe designed for everyday runners.
Built with consistency and longevity in mind, ForeverRun NITRO 2 features improved stability, increased heel support and upgraded comfort to keep runners out on the road for longer.
ForeverRun NITRO 2 launches globally on February 6 and will be available to purchase for $150 on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship, and in select retailers globally.
The shoe features a new, wider midsole made from improved dual-density NITROFOAM for enhanced cushioning and support, whilst upgraded RUNGUIDE technology keeps the foot aligned and centered through each stride for a smooth and enjoyable running experience.
Additional TPU support and a 38mm heel stack with a 10mm drop means ForeverRun NITRO 2 is plush underfoot without feeling heavy. The calculated firmness keeps the heel stable and supported through every foot strike, so runners can move with full confidence.
ForeverRun NITRO 2 also provides a new level of comfort, achieved through a rolled heel collar and an upper made from a premium-engineered knit material reinforced with PWRTAPE for enhanced breathability and stretch, alongside the durability needed to stay consistent.
Whether deep into a training block or out for a group run, ForeverRun NITRO 2 is designed to keep runners feeling stable, supported and comfortable, providing the cushioned choice for those looking for a new stability shoe option.
The brand achieved that through a new co-molded NITROFOAM innovation, combining a soft NITRO core for Conor Cashin, Senior Product Line Manager at PUMA said: “ForeverRun NITRO 2 is the runners go-to shoe for support and guidance from PUMA.
When we set out to update this model, we made sure to provide runners with those two benefits without sacrificing the responsiveness they know and love about our NITROFOAM.
We achieved that through a new co-molded NITROFOAM innovation, combining a soft NITRO core for cushion and bounce with a firmer NITRO rim for guidance in their stride. This gets topped off with a new knitted upper for comfort around the foot that fits like a dream. ForeverRun NITRO 2 is stability in motion!”
