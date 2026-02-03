Brooks Running Unveils the Glycerin Flex for Everyday Runners

Brooks Running continues to push the envelope in the running footwear world, and its newest release is sure to excite everyday runners. Brooks Running is taking a bold step into the future of performance running footwear with the launch of its newest shoe: the Glycerin Flex.

The newest addition to the Glycerin line offers a flexible midsole as an extension of runners' natural movement to feel more connected to the run, while also providing the cushion that defines the Glycerin line. But that is just part of what makes the new model so exciting to athletes.

The Brooks Glycerin Flex in the "Green Gecko" colorway. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Glycerin Flex is available online now for $170 in adult sizes at BrooksRunning.com. Men can choose from four colorways: White/Green Gecko, Coconut/Starfish, White/Black, and Spellbound/Starfish.

Meanwhile, women can choose from six colorways: White/Cyber Pink, Harbor Mist/Poppy Seed, Black/White, Coconut/Chateau, White/Black, and Skyway/Cyber Pink. Each style is guaranteed to bring energy to your run.

The Brooks Glycerin Flex in the "Cyber Pink colorway. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Glycerin Flex is an everyday runner, designed for just that. It features a 6mm midsole drop, a weight of 9.1oz / 258.0g, and an expertly tuned cushion.

According to Brooks Running, the shoe is best for road running, everyday runs, long runs, and workouts on the run or at the gym.

The Brooks Glycerin Flex in the "Black" outsole. | Brooks Running

Experience the run like never before with the Glycerin Flex, featuring:

Dynamic Flexibility: The shoe features a strategically placed asymmetrical flex groove and lateral forefoot flexibility. This design acts as an extension of the runner's natural movement, ensuring a smooth ride from midfoot to toe-off and supporting the natural motion path that Brooks research shows is consistent for at least 25% of runners.

Expertly Tuned Cushion: It features DNA TUNED with nitrogen infusion, delivering plush landings combined with an "electric toe-off." This technology ensures runners get the signature Glycerin cushion they trust, while the flexible construction keeps them feeling connected and unconstrained.

Comfortable, Flexible Fit: A new engineered flat knit upper enhances breathability and ensures the fit is flexible, moving seamlessly with the foot throughout the entire run.

The Brooks Glycerin Flex in the "White/Black" outsole. | Brooks Running

