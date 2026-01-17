Saucony's Spring Marathon Collection Celebrates 3 Host Cities

Spring marathons are right around the corner, and Saucony is preparing runners as well as their passionate cheerleaders. Earlier this week, the brand officially launched the Saucony Spring Marathon Collection.

The collection features six new bold city-inspired performance and lifestyle styles inspired by the Boston, London, and Tokyo Marathons, where race-day innovation meets retro tech heritage.

Saucony has athletes ready to run the cities in the Speed 5, redesigned to now feature designs inspired by the major spring marathons. It is an up-tempo shoe, built to be fast and smooth. The Speed 5 quickly proves its versatility, performing equally well during long, moderate training sessions and sprints to the finish.

The Saucony Boston Endorphin Speed 5. | Saucony

The Boston Speed 5 ($175) is inspired by the vibrant colorways of the Boston Subway system and the bustling city, in celebration of the Boston Marathon and a life of forward motion.

The Saucony London Endorphin Speed 5. | Saucony

The London Marathon Speed 5 ($175) is inspired by the iconic red and white flag of the UK and the rose gardens that dot the city.

The Saucony Tokyo Endorphin Speed 5. | Saucony

The Tokyo Marathon Speed 5 ($175) is inspired by the traditional Japanese art of red and white plum blossoms, which bloom in February - signaling the deadline to start training for the Tokyo Marathon, and the beginning of Spring.

For supporters who want to look fashionable and bold as they cheer on the sidelines, Saucony is releasing the following three lifestyle sneakers included in this collection.

The Saucony Boston ProGrid Guide 7. | Saucony

The Boston ProGrid Guide 7 ($135) is a fresh re-release inspired by the vibrant colorways of the Boston Subway system, celebrating the Boston Marathon and a life of forward motion. However, the Guide 7 draws on Saucony's early 2000s legacy of color and customization. This edition maintains that running DNA with a foundation of protection and comfort.

The Saucony London Ride Millennium. | Saucony

The London Ride Millennium ($110) has been redefined by Saucony, combining heritage details with contemporary flair. Originally launched in the early 2000s with iconic style and superior comfort, this fresh retro re-release resurrects the Y2K aesthetic while providing plush cushioning for all-day wear.

The Saucony Tokyo ProGrid Omni 9. | Saucony

The Tokyo ProGrid Omni 9 ($155) draws from red and white plum blossoms and warm amber haze, blending traditional artistry with the energy of the city for a timeless, modern look. This shoe continues to stay on trend. Built for stable, reliable comfort, the Omni 9 keeps you supported on every step.

