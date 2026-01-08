Brooks and Disney Drop Magical Running Shoe Collection

One of the most magical collaborations in the footwear industry has a new chapter. Brooks Running and runDisney remain committed to making every run a celebration.

Runners can commemorate the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and gear up for more magical miles ahead with the latest chapter of Brooks x runDisney, inspired by iconic Disney characters and attractions.

Brooks Running and runDisney have four new styles. | Brooks Running

These limited-edition designs will be available from January 7 to January 10 at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The runDisney Expo is open to all – whether you’re racing or cheering. Remaining pairs will be available in the weeks following the race on BrooksRunning.com.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 25 runDisney

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 25 runDisney. | Brooks Running

The Brooks x runDisney was formed over the shared belief in celebrating the run, every step along the way. What better way to commemorate this collaboration than with this special-edition Adrenaline GTS 25? A gradient from blue to white across the whole shoe makes a bold splash, while subtle nods to Mickey Mouse and the runDisney motto add magical flair.

Brooks Ghost Max 3 runDisney WDW

The Brooks Ghost Max 3 runDisney WDW. | Brooks Running

Commemorate the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend with this limited-edition Ghost Max 3. Pixie dust was sprinkled all over this shoe to give it magical qualities – from metallic stars on the Brooks path to a bold representation of Cinderella’s Castle on the heel.

Brooks Ghost 17 Mickey Mouse

The Brooks Ghost 17 Mickey Mouse. | Brooks Running

This limited-edition Ghost 17 is the newest design that features Mickey Mouse himself. A sharp, contrasting color palette sets the stage for 3D details like a tufted Mickey Mouse silhouette on the heel and raised knit Brooks path on the side. Finished off with Mickey's signature, this pair has whimsy written all over it.

Brooks Ghost 17 Chip n' Dale

The runDisney x Brooks Ghost 17 Chip n' Dale. | Brooks Running

Aw nuts! Chip n' Dale got a hold of these Ghost 17s and put their own twist on them. The black stitching on the left shoe represents Chip, while the red stitching on the right shoe represents Dale. It also features a fuzzy tongue and Brooks path reminiscent of their fur. This limited-edition pair adds a cozy touch to daily strides.

Brooks Glycerin 22 Stitch

The Brooks Glycerin 22 Stitch. | Brooks Running

The Glycerin 22 Stitch is a limited-edition colorway featuring everyone's favorite alien through bold details, including a bright blue hue, bite marks, his signature, and Experiment 626 himself. Plus, luxurious cushion means you can experience supreme softness with every step.

With limited-edition shoe drops centered around taking you wherever you want to go, new memories are sure to be made every step along the way. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.

More Running Shoe News

Ranking the top ten running shoes of 2025.

Brooks Running made major upgrades to its #1 best-selling shoe.

The adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe is 20% off in most colorways.

Interview: Hellen Obiri discusses the key role On plays as her sponsor.

Nike N7 honors Native American heritage with earth-toned running gear.