Breaking Down Every NBA Team’s Biggest Need Entering Free Agency

The NBA offseason continues to march on this week with the free agency moratorium set to open on June 30. It’s been a delightfully eventful few weeks around the Association, with big trades and juicy rumors getting thrown around left and right. Last week’s draft was pretty chalky but exciting given the historically high quality of the prospects who were selected. All in all, it’s been a fun start to the offseason.

Things aren’t set to cool off with free agency, either. As we prepare for another hot stretch of the calendar, here’s the biggest need for each of the NBA’s 30 teams.

Team

Atlanta Hawks

Biggest need: A big big man

The Hawks enter free agency rather undersized at the five. Onyeka Okongwu is a talented player but gives up height in most matchups at center at 6'10", and Atlanta picked up a very similar player in Zuby Ejiofor with the No. 23 pick in last week’s draft. Bringing back Jock Landale is an option but overall the Hawks could use a true big body to battle against larger teams.

Boston Celtics

Biggest need: A resolution to the Jaylen Brown situation

Jaylen Brown was reportedly offered to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

More so than ever before, Jaylen Brown seems fated to wear another uniform after the Celtics tried and failed to send him to the Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But without the Greek Freak as an option, there aren’t many trade packages for Brown that ensures Boston wouldn’t take a step back next year as Jayson Tatum enters his prime. Would Brown be open to reconciliation and running it back after his best individual season? Is Brad Stevens cooking up another out-of-nowhere blockbuster? One way or the other, the franchise has to decide on its direction with Brown because how the roster looks next season is largely contingent on a resolution to that situation.

Brooklyn Nets

Biggest need: Veteran point guard

After an eventful week in Brooklyn, the Nets seem primed to take a step forward next season with a core of Julius Randle, Michael Porter Jr. and rookie guard Mikel Brown Jr. Without control over their first-round pick next season the Nets should be entering free agency looking to be opportunistic on the trade market with the ability to create max cap space. But if nothing materializes, a veteran point guard would be awfully helpful to this particular roster. Not only would a steady hand help Brown Jr. and the other young Brooklyn players on the court, it’ll help sort out possessions between two players with ... limited ... vision in Porter Jr. and Randle.

Charlotte Hornets

Biggest need: Center depth

After trading LaMelo Ball in a true shocker last week, the Hornets were in dire need of ballhandling—then promptly addressed that issue by re-signing Coby White and adding Grayson Allen in the Miles Bridges trade. Now Charlotte’s biggest weakness is at the center position. Moussa Diabaté was a revelation last year and earned starting duties going forward but Ryan Kalkbrenner was his only real backup; the rookie out of Creighton had a solid first season but isn’t the same type of banger down low. Finding a center with a rim-running archetype would be an ideal fit for depth and to offer different looks in Charles Lee’s offense, particularly in light of the fact that Naz Reid’s shooting means he can play alongside the biggest and beefiest of centers without any spacing issues.

Chicago Bulls

Biggest need: Veteran leadership

Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are key members of Chicago’s core along with Caleb Wilson | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bulls are moving towards a rebuild and it’s always good to have strong veteran leadership around when possible in those circumstances. Entering free agency, recent trade acquisition Nic Claxton is the “elder statesman” of the roster at 27 years old and it’s been a long time since a team of his sniffed real success. Especially with Tiago Splitter coming in as a first-year full-time head coach, it would behoove Chicago to find a veteran locker room voice or two who can teach Caleb Wilson and the other young bucks of the roster how to be NBA players.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Biggest need: Point-of-attack defense

The Cavs have almost zero flexibility coming into free agency and appear poised to bring back one of the most expensive rosters in the league once they offer James Harden an extension. Presuming GM Koby Altman doesn’t do anything drastic, there’s nothing a team built around Harden and Donovan Mitchell needs more than point-of-attack defense. Cleveland has two high-caliber paint protectors and some size on the wing but lack a true dog who can act as the head of the defense's backcourt pressure. There aren’t many avenues for acquisition but the Cavs should be on the lookout for any opportunities to bring such a player to Cleveland.

Dallas Mavericks

Biggest need: Wing shooting

The Mavericks found a great defensive partner for Cooper Flagg in the draft in selecting Michigan’s Morez Johnson Jr. to play for the recently-hired Dusty May again. But that will make for a cramped floor spacing-wise even with Kyrie Irving’s return to the lineup, so some shooting on the wing would be mighty helpful. Dallas should be doing everything possible to give Flagg room to work and so shooting in general will be a top organizational priority for many free agencies to come.

Denver Nuggets

Biggest need: Find the right deal

All signs point to the Nuggets making some kind of trade in the coming weeks. The question is who the deal will include. Denver’s reported desire is to move Cam Johnson or Christian Braun in order to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson—but the Nuggets also have sniffed around trades that include Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, as reported by The Stein Line on Sunday. It is not at all clear what the right path forward is in order for the franchise to avoid another early playoff flameout amid Nikola Jokić’s prime. Yet the front office must find that path.

Detroit Pistons

Biggest need: Offense

The Pistons selected Ebuka Okorie in the draft and nabbed Isaiah Joe for a few second-round picks to give their offense more punch. It’s much-needed after their playoff run showed Detroit’s defense was championship-caliber but scoring the ball was an enormous struggle. Enough of a struggle that the team shouldn’t feel comfortable with just the Joe and Okorie additions. The Pistons must continue to be aggressive in seeking out shooting and shot-creation to ease the burden on Cade Cunningham’s broad shoulders.

Golden State Warriors

Biggest need: Youthful energy

The Warriors took Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg in the NBA draft | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Warriors got a bit younger by taking Yaxel Lendeborg in the lottery during last week’s draft but the primary rotation is still shaping up to be made up largely of players past the physical primes of their careers. That’s fine for a playoff run but the 82-game season is a slog. Young legs would do wonders for Golden State, both in terms of making it through the year in one piece and maximizing Steve Kerr’s movement system. Even if they don’t pull off a major trade, finding a few end-of-rotation players who can soak up minutes would be a boon.

Houston Rockets

Biggest need: Shooting

Nobody will enter free agency more in need of a pure shooter than the Rockets. Houston suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of the Lakers, who squeezed the court to suffocating levels because there were, at most, two proven shooters on the floor at any given time (including Kevin Durant, who missed all but one game in the series). Finding some decent three-point shot-making would not only open up the floor but also help the development of Amen Thompson, which should be the team’s second priority behind winning games.

Indiana Pacers

Biggest need: Find run-and-gun players

With Tyrese Haliburton’s impending return, the Pacers’ breakneck style of play will follow. Indiana should get back to the formula that resulted in a surprise NBA Finals berth one year go, a scheme powered by a fast pace and split-second decisions. While we still have to wait to see how Haliburton looks after his Achilles injury it feels relatively safe to assume he’ll continue to thrive alongside players who can run and gun alongside him.

Los Angeles Clippers

Biggest need: A good return for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Clippers is in question | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The rumor mill has heated up significantly around Kawhi Leonard since the NBA draft, with the Raptors, Spurs and Mavericks all linked to the two-way superstar of late. After taking Keaton Wagler with the No. 5 pick and trading James Harden for Darius Garland in February, it’s a logical time for the Clippers to move on from Leonard. But finding a quality return will be key as Los Angeles still doesn’t have control over its own first-round draft picks for the next three drafts. This could be the last big chip the Clippers can cash for a while—they better make it worthwhile.

Los Angeles Lakers

Biggest need: A pick-and-roll partner for Luka Dončić

The Lakers have several orders of business to sort out as free agency begins after locking down Austin Reaves on a new deal. But even LeBron James isn’t as big a priority as finding Luka Dončić a tried-and-true pick-and-roll partner. The Slovenian superstar thrives when playing alongside a big man with pogo stick athleticism whose only job is to roll hard to the rim after setting a physical pick for Dončić. Deandre Ayton is not that guy. Jaxson Hayes is kind of that guy, but not talented enough to do so at a high level over a full season. If L.A. can find that player in free agency, Dončić will both be very happy and somehow even more dangerous offensively than he’s shown in the purple and gold so far.

Memphis Grizzlies

Biggest need: Trade Ja Morant

It’s just time for this to happen. Morant has been on the trade block for just about a year now and the Grizzles can’t find a single taker for the troubled point guard and the two years remaining on his max deal that will pay him a total of $87 million between now and 2028. It’s not a surprise it’s been a struggle but Memphis needs to move on. The new era is here with Cam Boozer. Morant is a holdover and one the front office should be strongly motivated to move on from, even if it means sacrificing a minor asset.

Miami Heat

Biggest need: Veteran ring-chasers

A new superteam has been formed in Miami after the Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair him with Bam Adebayo. As is tradition, they are now the top option for any free agent vet who is looking for one last genuine shot at a ring. Miami hopes that will bring experienced contributors to South Beach who might be willing to offer their services below market value in order to chase a championship.

Milwaukee Bucks

Biggest need: Taking the next steps post-Giannis

The specifics of what the Bucks do this offseason don’t matter so much as the intention with which they make those moves. This free agency period (and probably the next few as well) is about buildling for a future that no longer features Giannis Antetokounmpo. There can’t be any long-term assets sacrificed for short-term gains. This team likely won’t be good for a while. As long as Milwaukee accepts that and acts accordingly, the franchise will be in a decent spot.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Biggest need: A power forward

Naz Reid was traded to Charlotte in the deal for LaMelo Ball | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves made massive changes this offseason by trading away their two power forwards, salary-dumping Julius Randle on the Nets to set up the LaMelo Ball blockbuster that cost Minnesota Naz Reid. Now the roster is in dire need of a traditional PF. Jaden McDaniels is a good enough defender to bump down a position at times, but a full season seems too punishing for his slim frame. Signing a standard power forward to soak up those minutes is the next box to check, even if they downsize for the crunch time minutes.

New York Knicks

Biggest need: Avoiding the second apron, apparently

The Knicks are coming off an NBA championship and don’t have any pressing roster needs because they just proved they have the best roster in the league. However, we have already been told by owner James Dolan what the top offseason priority is—avoid the second apron. Given all the large contracts on the books already that means New York will spend the summer cutting costs on the margins where possible and probably letting several recently-minted champions (like Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet) walk.

New Orleans Pelicans

Biggest need: Long-range shooting

As long as Zion Williamson and Derik Queen are part of the core, New Orleans will have inherent spacing issues the rest of the lineup needs to account for. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as the pair is impressive in other ways, but the lack of shooting from Williamson and Queen puts the Pelicans in a roster-building predicament. Trey Murphy is a great shooter, but he needs help. Saddiq Bey and Jordan Poole can shoot, too, but their health is a prevailing question. Herb Jones is streaky and Jeremiah Fears’s shot is a work in progress. Adding a catch-and-shoot threat who can bring more space for Williamson, as long as he remains a part of the core, is key—especially with Queen on the floor at the same time.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Biggest need: Figure out Cason Wallace’s extension

Cason Wallace is eligible for an extension this offseason | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Wallace, the 10th pick in the 2023 draft, becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He led the NBA in steals last season and received second-team All-Defense honors. The issue is, the roster is only getting more expensive and we’ve already seen Oklahoma City shed salary and whittle down its luxury tax bill by trading Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. With the core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren locked down—plus Isaiah Hartenstein’s recent contract extension—signing Wallace this summer might be tricky. Maybe OKC hopes he takes somewhat of a discount or he enters restricted free agency next summer. But, with the roster filled out, a raise for your elite defender that solidifies his future with the organization makes sense.

Orlando Magic

Biggest need: Rim protection

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando’s starting center, but he’s more of a perimeter threat, which leaves the Magic in need of a backup big who can block shots and grab rebounds either next to Carter or in the second unit. Goga Bitadze is still with the team, but his role decreased last year, and Moritz Wagner will be an unrestricted free agent, which raises questions about how new coach Sean Sweeney will handle defense on the interior. Orlando selected South Florida big Izaiyah Nelson with the 51st pick in the draft and the 22-year-old may be able to play immediately as an older prospect, but the Magic should look to address the frontcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers

Biggest need: Depth, depth and more depth

It’s no secret that Joel Embiid’s availability will remain a question. He says his knee issues were figured out, but he hasn’t played in more than 40 regular-season games in three years, which puts the Sixers in a position to prepare as if he will miss considerable time. Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond are all free agents and the team may struggle to retain any of them as it pays Embiid and Paul George more than $110 million combined per season through 2027–28. New president of basketball operations Mike Gansey will have to squeeze multiple depth pieces in on affordable deals unless he decides to part with George or even Embiid, but as the roster stands now, it needs depth in case the star big man misses more time next season.

Phoenix Suns

Biggest need: A true point guard

The Suns were busy ahead of free agency as they re-signed Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin while trading for Miles Bridges in a deal that sent Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale to Charlotte. The loss of those two players takes some shooting away from Phoenix, but the long-term signings of Gillespie and Goodwin and trade for Bridges make up for it. Devin Booker is the best playmaker on the roster, but even he’s not a true point guard. Gillespie is a solid creator, but the Suns are lacking a real floor general to make life easy for Booker, Bridges, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Remember that Finals run in 2021 the year Chris Paul arrived? I sure do.

Portland Trail Blazers

Biggest need: Get one of Jerami Grant or Jrue Holiday off the books

Portland could be a team to keep an eye on for a splashy trade by leveraging Grant and/or Holiday’s contracts. Both players have two years remaining on their current deals and they will each make more than $34 million next season. Both had productive seasons last year and are good veterans to have in the locker room, but if Deni Avdija wasn’t on the NBA’s most team-friendly deal right now, the Grant and Holiday contracts would be a lot more glaring. For a team coming off a run to the playoffs that also has Damian Lillard coming back, it may be wise to use that money elsewhere if possible.

Sacramento Kings

Biggest need: Bring back Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook spent last season with the Sacramento Kings | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

At this point, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are on expiring contracts. If the Kings are able to trade one or both of them, great. If not, no harm, no foul. After selecting Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh pick in the draft, Sacramento should bring back Westbrook to give its new guard of the future a true veteran and more of a runway as he adjusts to the league. Westbrook had a solid season with the Kings last year and he may want to land with a contender if he can, but the Kings should have major interest in retaining him on a short term deal.

San Antonio Spurs

Biggest need: Commit to Julian Champagnie

Victor Wembanyama’s upcoming extension is a formality and much of San Antonio’s roster for next year is already decided. The biggest question for the Spurs is how the team can stay afloat in minutes when Wembanyama is off the floor. Luke Kornet was brought in last offseason, but his lack of postseason production made San Antonio look to Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr. in the draft to help at the end of the bench. The Spurs need to bring in some veterans with Harrison Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk all unrestricted free agents, but the biggest priority has to be retaining Champagnie for the long haul. He has a $3 million team option for next year which is a complete steal, but the franchise should work out a new deal that keeps the playoff hero with the organization for years to come.

Toronto Raptors

Biggest need: A Jakob Poeltl replacement

Poeltl’s contract isn’t aging well with four years left on a deal that ascends in salary until the final season in 2029–30. Sandro Mamukelashvili is declining his player option for 2026–27 which leaves Poeltl as the only center on the roster, although Toronto employs plenty of lengthy forwards. Mamukelashvili could return, but Toronto should hit the center market hard to find a backup big man who could even start in place of Poeltl. Even better if the Raptors can dump Poeltl’s deal elsewhere, but they will have a hard time finding a team willing to take that on.

Utah Jazz

Biggest need: A veteran big man

With Darryn Peterson’s arrival, Utah has one of the most exciting young cores in the league. The roster is fairly deep with Peterson, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Isaiah Collier and Ace Bailey. Walker Kessler is a restricted free agent, but it seems likely he will work out a new deal to remain with Utah for the foreseeable future. Jusuf Nurkić and Kevin Love are both free agents, however, which puts the Jazz in the market for a defensive-minded center in the second unit. Ideally, Utah brings in a veteran player who can be a strong voice in the locker room for the young guys to lean on like Love.

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