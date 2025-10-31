The Nike Kobe 6 'Caitlin Clark' Release Date and Images Unveiled
The 2025 WNBA season reached its thrilling conclusion earlier this month, and it was another barrier-breaking season for the league's players. Not just on the court, but in the footwear industry.
Unfortunately, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's sophomore season was cut short due to a groin injury. However, Clark still grabbed headlines on a regular basis with her footwear and exclusive Nike sneaker drops.
Clark is the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoe line, often playing in unreleased colorways. But much to the delight of fans, one of Clark's player-exclusive colorways is finally set to be released soon.
Shopping Information
Nike has officially announced the upcoming launch of Clark's second player-exclusive colorway to hit shelves. Building on the success of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Fever' colorway, this icy blue version of Bryant's sixth signature sneaker is perfect for winter.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 12. Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
In addition to marketing their calendars, fans can go ahead and set up a reminder on the Nike SNKRS app. There is no doubt these shoes will sell out in the ten-minute drop window, forcing unlucky shoppers to try their luck on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Details
The 'Caitlin Clark' colorway sports a cool shade of Light Armory Blue on the snakeskin-textured upper. Meanwhile, Baltic Blue accents highlight the branding of the Swoosh logos, Kobe logos, and Bryant's signature.
A white midsole sits atop the legendary snakeskin-inspired outsole. Under the shoe, fans will see the Kobe logo in black next to the carbon fiber plate.
Unlike many other Nike Kobe sneaker drops, these shoes do not appear to come with any special packaging or additional laces. However, there will likely be apparel options announced closer to the release date.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro include a responsive Cushlon foam, an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, and low-profile traction for improved court-feel and quickness. The breezy mesh tongue helps you stay cool under pressure.
The performance model is lower, sleeker and faster than ever. This Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE by Caitlin Clark locks you in so you can dial up your game.
Despite the silhouette coming up on its 15th birthday, it is still widely considered the gold standard for performance basketball shoes by hoopers and fans.
Importance
Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 on Christmas Day 2010. The shoe was a smash hit, returning with modest tech upgrades a decade later. Clark has worn the Nike Kobe 6 Protro throughout her college and pro career.
We will have more information as this highly anticipated sneaker drop approaches. With the holiday shopping season almost here, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' is easily one of the most coveted pair of kicks this year.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.