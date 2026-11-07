First Look: Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" Drops This Month

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark continues to grab headlines in the sneaker world well after the end of the WNBA season. Last night, Clark officially debuted the Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" colorway on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

This morning, Nike has listed the next colorway to be released on its website. The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" drops later this month and carries a deep meaning. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated release.

Release Information

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Not every colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1 has sold out, so fans should be able to find these sneakers at retail price. If they miss the initial drop, shoppers can search for their size on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

"Cave Stone" Meaning

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway. | Nike

The "Cave Stone" is more than a stylish, neutral design. It balances the intensity of Clark's game. With tones that evoke soft sand, this colorway captures the calm needed to stay composed under pressure during clutch WNBA moments.

The silhouette sports a Cave Stone upper with Light Orewood Brown details. Like weathered stone and sunlit earth, the two tones bring balance. Clark's 'CC' logo, #22 branding, and triple Nike Swoosh logos complete her signature style.

Performance Innovation

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway. | Nike

Clark made it clear she was hands-on throughout the design process, and the final product is one of Nike's most innovative basketball shoes in years. The biggest performance feature is the Nike Opticast upper, which uses a cast-PU material for an aerodynamic feel and efficient on-court movement.

Underfoot, the Cushlon foam midsole and Air Zoom cushioning provide a smooth ride. Meanwhile, a midfoot plate offers stability. Lastly, a rubber outsole with a "C"-inspired traction pattern has exceptional grip for quick reactions and explosive moves.

The Hype Is Real

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" colorway. | Nike

Clark's stardom transcends the basketball court, making her shoes one of the year's hottest releases. From a historic launch day to a mysterious Halloween release, the Nike Caitlin 1 has generated plenty of buzz. None of it's manufactured, as the hype is real.

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Cave Stone" will be the fourth of the first six colorways to be released. Fans can expect to see more of Clark and her debut hoop shoe as we enter the holiday shopping season.

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