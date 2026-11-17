NIKE, Inc. hosted its 2026 Investor Day on Tuesday. The company highlighted its successes and acknowledged major challenges with the same competitive spirit that defined it decades ago. Complete with hype videos and athlete appearances, the event was energizing.

The company introduced Full Stride Ahead, its strategy to get closer to athletes and focus resources on the greatest opportunities for long-term growth. Nike also outlined its 2031 financial framework. Below are ten takeaways from Nike's 2026 Investor Day.

Path to FY31

Nike says it expects to decrease revenue through FY28. pic.twitter.com/p8aH42TBof — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) November 17, 2026

Nike's 2031 financial framework establishes a path to sustainable, profitable growth. Using fiscal 2027 as the base, the Company targets approximately $5 billion in incremental revenue growth by fiscal 2031.

Performance Sports are expected to be the primary engine of growth, contributing approximately $4 billion of the incremental $5 billion of revenue growth, with Sportswear contributing approximately $1 billion.

Nike's 5-Point Plan

How Nike plans to get back on track. pic.twitter.com/AB2T10VgMG — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

Nike shared a five-point plan for getting back on track:

Accelerate the Sport Offense across priority Performance Sports.

Scale breakthrough innovations into platforms that reach more athletes across more sports.

Bring greater newness, distinction, and cultural relevance to Nike Sportswear.

Restore Jordan Brand's premium positioning and marketplace health.

Sharpen Converse's lifestyle focus and strengthen its connection to creative culture.

Nike's Expected Results

Speed is important to Nike. They’re focused on bringing products to market faster pic.twitter.com/bpy7zMjjkQ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) November 17, 2026

Nike also shared four results they expect:

Revenue: Greater than 90% Revenue Growth from 5 Priority Performance Sports and Sportswear through FY31.

Revenue Growth from Performance Sports: ~$4B in Revenue Growth from Performance Sports Beginning of FY28-31.

Revenue Growth from Sportswear Beginning of FY28-31: ~$1B.

Revenue: ~10% Ambition for Advanced Innovation to Contribute Net Revenue Annual Average.

Bring Back Long-Term Shareholder Value

Nike's plan to bring long-term shareholder value back. pic.twitter.com/DHhosDBRoQ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

Nike presented a four-point plan to restore long-term shareholder value: Premium brand portfolio, invest to drive top-line growth, improve margins through productivity and ways of working, generate cash and deploy capital.

Win Back China

Nike's plan to win back Greater China. pic.twitter.com/ZSLyNdaNxo — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

It's no secret that Nike has struggled in China in recent years. Nike will continue the reset in Greater China and accelerate growth across other priority markets. The company laid out a four-part approach.

In January, the company will move its digital business to official Nike flagships. By the end of FY27, Nike will introduce three new retail concepts (based on Running, Jordan, and Basketball). In Q1 of FY28, they will move resources closer to athletes. By FY30, Nike expects a reshaped marketplace.

Triple Business in India by FY31

Nike plans to triple its business in India by FY31 pic.twitter.com/JiTC09i4Aq — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

While not included in the official press release, Nike did establish its plan to triple business in India by FY31.

Shifting Focus to Three Regions

Nike is shifting its focus to three global regions. pic.twitter.com/MaVEnMhFn1 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

Nike is reportedly shifting its focus to three global regions: the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific Greater China.

Three Distinct Pillars: Kobe, Cactus Jack, SKIMS

- Kobe

- Skims

- Cactus Jack



Nike sees these as three distinct pillars that help reach three unique sets of athletes. pic.twitter.com/yG46ijQnHL — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

According to Nike, the late-great NBA legend Kobe Bryant, rapper Travis Scott (Cactus Jack), and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (SKIMS) will represent three distinct pillars for athletes.

Nike Eyes the Great Outdoors

Outdoor is a $60B market and Nike currently has one 1% of the market share. A significant opportunity for growth. pic.twitter.com/82SoF70HtA — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

Nike ACG has enjoyed a strong return in 2026, but the brand is just getting started. Nike currently has just 1% of the $60 billion Outdoor market.

Nike Makes Bold Predictions

Nike, Inc. makes bold predictions for Jordan, Greater China, Nike Sportswear, and Converse… pic.twitter.com/VxRu4tz51s — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) November 17, 2026

Nike made bold predictions for some of its underperformers:

Jordan Brand to return to growth by FY29.

Greater China to stabilize by FY29.

Nike Sportswear to return to growth by FY29.

Converse to return to growth by FY28.

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